Scottish Fundraising Conference back for 2023 Scottish Fundraising Conference 2022. Photo: Gary Kernahan, co-chair

Booking is now open for the CIoF’s Scottish Fundraising Conference, which will take place on 5 and 6 September in Glasgow. It features 48 sessions over seven tracks, as well as the Scottish Fundraising Awards, which has three new categories.

To encourage as many members of the Chartered Institute to attend as possible this year, ticket prices for individual members have been reduced for the first time since 2016, starting from £125. There is an early bird deadline of 15 June, and bursaries are also available.

The Scottish Fundraising Conference also offers volunteer roles which include access to sessions, reduced rates for small charities, networking for first timers and speaker training available to make the event open to as many as possible.

The programme sessions feature plenaries and masterclasses, and are a variety of case studies, workshops and presentations. Conference tracks are:

Community & Events

Legacies (Day 1)

Small Charities/Solo Fundraisers (Day 2)

Trusts, Philanthropy and Partnerships

Supporter Engagement and Individual Giving

Personal Development

Management and strategy

The Scottish Fundraising Awards take place the evening of 5 September, showcasing and celebrating achievement within fundraising sector, and highlighting innovation and best practice.

The three new awards categories for 2023 are: the Best Legacy Campaign, the Best Supporter Experience Award, the Rising Star Award and the Fundraising Team of the Year Award. Nominations are now open.

Conference Chairs Isla Campbell Lupton and Gary Kernahan have written a blog on the highlights of last year’s conference, and what to expect this year, and information on all the elements is available on the conference site.