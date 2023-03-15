The new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill

John Green

John Green | 15 March 2023 | Blogs

Private sign above a letterbox on a red door. Photo: Dayne Topkin on Unsplash.
Photo: Dayne Topkin on Unsplash.

The new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill offers some good news for supporter recruitment, email communications and website engagement. 

The government introduced to Parliament this month the new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (DPDI), first announced in 2017. This bill aims to clarify some of the confusion that surrounded the introduction of GDPR and make data handling for businesses and charities more straightforward. The Bill doesn’t require charities to make any changes but does clear up certain GDPR myths. 

Trustees and charity managers will be particularly interested in three key points 

Overall, for charities this is a good Bill that will enable them to approach relevant potential supporters on a clear basis. It also brings email communication with supporters in line with print communications and on the same basis as for-profit organisations. It also takes a common-sense approach to cookie consent. 

You can read the Bill here https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3430 

John Green

About John Green
John Green has worked in the voluntary sector for over 20 years. After 17 years at seafarers’ charity Stella Maris as their Director of Development, he is now fundraising manager at The Jesuits and has a Masters in Voluntary Administration from South Bank University. In 2012 he founded the networking forum ‘Catholics in Fundraising’ and has been a trustee at various charities including Field Lane and Aberdeen Seafarers’ Centre and has served on the grant making body of The Plater Trust. He also plays the bass trombone.