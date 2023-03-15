Foundation launches to support those with life-changing injuries Members and Trustees from Fletchers Foundation along with Debbie Fairhurst (3rd from left) who received the Foundation’s first grant and event host Arthur Williams (centre).

Fletchers Group, a UK medical negligence and personal injury specialist law firm, has launched an independent charitable foundation arm.

Fletchers Foundation will support individuals who have suffered life-changing injuries or trauma as a result of a serious accident, clinical negligence or illness but are unable to seek a legal resolution.

Its grants can cover physical and psychological rehabilitation and therapies, aids such as wheelchairs and exercise equipment, costs of activities and breaks, home and vehicle adaptations, and many other things that will help people who have had a serious injury.

Advertisement

The Foundation is run by Director, Reece Hobson-Adams, and supported by a Board of four Trustees: neurosurgeon Professor Paul May; Richard Fraser, Frenkel Topping’s Group CEO and Chair of the Group’s own charitable foundation; Irene Afful, an EDI specialist, and the first black, female Inspector in the history of the Merseyside Police force; and Adrian Denson, Fletchers Group Chief Legal Officer who has spent his career representing seriously injured people and oversees all of the serious injury teams within Fletchers Group.

The launch was marked by an event at The Stoller Hall in Manchester with over 200 guests and hosted by Arthur Williams, a BAFTA-winning British television presenter and former Royal Marine.

On launching the Foundation, Hobson-Adams said:

“It has been an unbelievable day and I am humbled by the fantastic support we’ve received. The launch event was very much about showcasing Fletchers Foundation, what it stands for and meeting some amazing people, but I’ve been blown away by the generosity of our guests. A huge thank you to everyone for making it such a success! “Fletchers Foundation is about supporting people at the time they need it most, after a traumatic event or experience. We hope that the support they receive from us will help them in some way to navigate life’s challenges and thrive.”

Adrian Denson added:

“This is a career highlight for me. I have spent my life as a solicitor helping seriously injured people who have recourse to a legal claim against an insurer, employer, hospital or government agency. But the inability to provide real help to people who may not have a claim has always been a regret, but now through the Foundation we can do just that.”