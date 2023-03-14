School of Code graduates available to charities with no hiring fee

Graduates of School of Code’s free coding bootcamp will be available to work for mission-driven organisations across the UK with no hiring fee, thanks to support from Binance Charity.

The blockchain for social good charity has partnered with the Birmingham-based social enterprise School of Code which offers intensive training for individuals seeking employment in technology jobs across the UK.

The bootcamp has always been available for free to learners. Now eligible social purpose organisations can hire its participants for free.

Advertisement

School of Code bootcamp

The 16-week intensive course is designed to remove the educational and financial barriers to pursuing a successful career in technology. No academic or technical expertise is required.

Bootcamp participants are selected “based on their motivation, humility, curiosity and willingness for teamwork”.

The bootcamp includes the opportunity to present live demos to social enterprises and charities within School of Code’s employer partner network. The funding that enables School of Code to provide the training at no cost to the individuals is provided by the UK government funding and employer partners.

The Developer Society is one charity that has already benefited. They hired Mareen, an ex-primary school teacher turned bootcamper who had graduated from the School of Code. She has become “a vital member of their team as she’s grown in the role to help support their efforts to solve problems for charities themselves”.



Binance Charity

The first year of Binance Charity‘s support will provide 50 bootcampers with a range of technical and soft skills, including daily front and back-end coding tuition, framework skills and an understanding of fundamental computational thinking.

As a scholarship partner, Binance Charity will contribute to the curriculum, host future events and launch bootcamps. Mentors from Binance Charity, BNB Chain and Binance Labs will provide sessions as well as introduce School of Code and the potential employers to Britain’s coding, Web3 and the blockchain ecosystem.

The charity’s investment will offer access to tech-skilled people whom many charities and social enterprises could not compete for in recruitment.

The mission of Binance Charity is “to enable Web3 as a driver of social transformation by making its education and research accessible to all, and advancing global solutions for local humanitarian impact”.

The charity provides a donation platform and has already supported over 2 million beneficiaries through various projects.

We’ve recently partnered with @theSchoolOfCode to improve access to UK tech careers!



School of Code offers intensive training for individuals seeking employment in technology jobs across the UK. — Binance Charity (@BinanceBCF) March 12, 2023

Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity, said:

“We’re delighted to support School of Code in lessening the barriers to entry, transforming beginners to developers. It’s thrilling to help shape the industry’s future. Not only is School of Code futureproofing careers, it is future-proofing the UK’s tech sector one bootcamp at a time.”



School of Code

The School of Code was started by Chris Meah while studying for his PhD in Computer Science. He believes technology is can make the world a more equal, fairer place for everyone, but noticed a distinct lack of diversity and backgrounds from those who were venturing on their journey to become coders. School of Code currently covers JavaScript, HTML, CSS, C, APIs, as well as how to project manage, think through UX and be agile.

Meah said:

“We’re over the moon to be partnering with Binance Charity. Having started seven years ago, this investment will enable a greater number of bootcampers – of different genders, background and ages – with a route into tech careers.



“Today’s announcement marks just the beginning of our partnership with Binance Charity, supporting countless social enterprises, charities and individuals. With Binance Charity’s market expertise, we can play a pivotal role in driving the nation’s tech sector forward.”

Who can benefit?

Organisations that could benefit from the free hiring of tech staff from the School of Code include:

charities

social enterprises

small businesses

start-ups

public sector

For details of the scheme contact School of Code.