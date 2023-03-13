Warburtons teams up with Magic Breakfast, & other corporate partnership news

Warburtons is to help Magic Breakfast by providing over 1 million breakfasts to children who need them, while KFC has now raised £3mn for Comic Relief, and IKEA has partnered with Shelter to raise awareness of the housing emergency. More on the these, and other partnerships, below.

Warburtons to provide over 1.1mn breakfasts with Magic Breakfast

Research commissioned by Warburtons with 500 teachers from across the country has found that 72% noticed a significant difference between children who eat breakfast and those who don’t. This new research was commissioned by Warburtons to highlight the importance of a good breakfast to support a child’s full potential in the classroom and marks the start of Warburtons’ partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast to provide over 1.1mn nutritious breakfasts to children facing food insecurity.

KFC Foundation raises over £3mn for Comic Relief

The KFC Foundation has now raised over £3million for Comic Relief with support from customers around the country. Since 2019, 5p from every Sharing Bucket at KFC has gone to Comic Relief and to celebrate Red Nose Day this year, that donation is being upped to £1 between 13-17 March. Also mark Red Nose Day this year, the KFC Foundation is offering customers the chance to buy a KFC bucket hat with at least £7 of the profits going towards youth focused charities. The money raised to date has been invested in projects that support young people. To increase awareness of projects that exist to support young people, Strictly Come Dancing contestant and KISS Radio DJ, Tyler West, has joined forces with the KFC Foundation and Comic Relief. West has previously worked with young people with mental health issues and plans to make a documentary focusing on the effects of trauma on teenage mental health.

Thanks to your support we were able to #giveback £1736 to @RathmorePS . This amazing total was achieved through parents purchasing school uniforms instore & online. Keep up the good work guys!https://t.co/SS2rWnucbA#Rathmore #SupportLocal #SignatureSchools#TheSignatureWorks pic.twitter.com/5sVJXqeHHw — Signature Schools (@SignatureSchoo1) March 3, 2023

Signature Schools gives back over £125,000 to local schools in Belfast and North Down

Signature Schools, a provider of school uniforms in Belfast and North Down, has given back £125,000 to local schools over the past three years. This was made possible by the support of local parents who have chosen to purchase school uniforms from Signature Schools. The company’s #giveback campaign was launched to support local schools and provide the necessary resources to ensure that students have access to quality education. Through this initiative, Signature Schools has been able to donate funds to several schools in both areas, including Loughview Integrated Primary School, Harberton Special School, Bloomfield Primary School, and St Malachys Primary School.

Scotcoin donations helps charity transform allotment

Easterhouse-based FARE Scotland has transformed its community allotment with an assortment of plants and flowers, thanks to a unique donation from Scottish cryptocurrency Scotcoin. The donation enabled FARE to revamp a neglected, overgrown patch of waste land and clear the way for a new community garden, with the help of volunteers and local school and nursery pupils. As part of the charity’s ongoing programme of community support, the children will use the garden to learn how to plant and grow fruit and vegetables to take home to their families. Using its link to BBX – a crypto network that secures excess goods and materials for third sector projects – the Scotcoin Project Community Interest Company (CIC) exchanged cryptocurrency tokens for plants, flowers and compost.

Capital Sci-Fi Con 2023 raises £33k for CHAS

Fans who attended this year’s Capital Sci-Fi Con in Edinburgh have helped raise £33,000 for children across Scotland with life shortening conditions and their families. The annual pop culture, comic and movie convention was once again held over a weekend at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy last month with all proceeds going directly to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), which runs Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch. Veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo, of Trainspotting and Braveheart fame and Bernard Hill who starred in Titanic and the Lord of the Rings trilogy were among the stars who attended this year’s event alongside the Con’s loyal ambassadors James Mackenzie, Jimmy Vee and Angus MacInnes. This was the eighth Capital Sci-Fi Con and brings the total amount raised to £370,000 since 2016.

IKEA & partner Shelter launch ‘Real Life Roomsets’

IKEA and its national charity partner, Shelter, have launched ‘Real Life Roomsets’ in four IKEA stores across the UK, alongside new research that reveals public opinion around the housing emergency in the UK. The ‘Real Life Roomsets’, which are a stark contrast to those found in IKEA’s usual showrooms, are based on real stories of people local to the stores involved. Each roomset highlights the cramped and dangerous spaces that an increasing number of people who are experiencing homelessness are forced to experience when living in temporary accommodation. It comes as part of IKEA and Shelter’s campaign demanding for 90,000 social homes to be built a year by 2030, as over two thirds (69%) of adults in the UK agree more social housing needs to be built.

McCain Foodservice Solutions & KERB help people bring their street food business ideas to life

McCain Foodservice Solutions has partnered with street food membership organisation KERB to provide individuals from less-advantaged backgrounds with the opportunity to bring their street food business idea to life. The Streets Ahead programme, has an ambition to create opportunity and joy through great food from the kerb up by sponsoring 100s of budding street food entrepreneurs by giving them the chance to join the KERB classroom, an online food start-up course which helps take food business ideas out of people’s heads and make them a reality. McCain Foodservice Solutions will be investing up to £10,000 in 10 new street-food start ups as part of the initiative.

Christian charities partner

Christian charity Stewardship is celebrating a new charity partner Isaiah 61 Movement (i61m). i61m is the vision of John Kirkby, founder of Christians Against Poverty (CAP). Its purpose is to help Christians embrace the message of Isaiah 61:1 that ‘The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is upon us all to proclaim good news’. It aims to help Christians share Jesus with confidence through a free app and also trains and supports Christians to run monthly groups within their church or ministry, and John and the team run regular i61m LIVE online group sessions, providing guidance, support and encouragement throughout the i61m sharing journey. Stewardship has been one of i61m’s founding partners, providing advice and setting up its charity structure.