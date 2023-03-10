JustGiving celebrates fundraisers with new integrated campaign

Melanie May

Melanie May | 10 March 2023 | News

Fundraiser Paula Craig in swim gear and wheelchair, faces the camera from a beach with the message Join the JustGivers over the picture

JustGiving has launched an integrated campaign celebrating fundraisers, and inviting people to become fundraisers themselves.

Featuring a voiceover from actor Jim Broadbent, the Join the JustGivers campaign shines a light on real life fundraisers, celebrating their work and the charities they support.

The integrated campaign has been created by purpose-driven strategic and creative agency GOOD, and features three core narratives; 3 Dads Walking who have fundraised over £1mn for Papyrus, raising awareness in memory of their three daughters who lost their lives to suicide, Paula Craig, who, after becoming paraplegic as a result of a bike accident, swam the channel for Aspire; and Manny Kang, who fundraises by selling samosas every weekend for Dementia UK.

Join the JustGivers will be appearing across TV (30”, Sky and Channel 4), and is supported by a social campaign across channels. 

GOOD also worked with JustGiving to launch the platform’s first above-the-line brand campaign “Jing” in 2021.

Stacey Buckingham, Head of Marketing at JustGiving said:

“Our latest integrated campaign truly captures our community. We’re inspired every day by our fundraisers and what they’re able to achieve and we hope that by showcasing some of our actual fundraisers and their achievements it will inspire others to believe that they too can make a real difference.”

Bryn Attewell, Executive Creative Director at GOOD commented:

“It was a joy to work with the JustGiving team and some of their amazing fundraisers on this campaign. Not only did we get to tell their inspiring stories, we also got to experience freezing temperatures, frogmen, saunas, paragliders, drones, and some of the best samosas ever to come out of Wolverhampton. What more could you ask for?”

