Adjoa Andoh lends support to Freedom from Torture, & more celeb news

The Bridgerton star appeared in a Radio 4 charity appeal to raise funds for Freedom from Torture in early March. More on this and on other celebrities supporting charities in various ways below.

Actor brings the West End to Wales in charity concert

Rising star in the world of musical theatre brought the West End to Wales in a charity concert earlier this month. Luke McCall performed in support of City Hospice at Cornerstone in Cardiff city centre on 5 March. Applause Productions, which specialises in producing entertainment for major corporate, charity and private events, organised and hosted the event which featured an afternoon tea for guests and musical performances from Luke. A graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Luke McCall has starred in a number of musicals in the West End as well as touring productions. He is the youngest actor to play two of the most iconic roles in musical theatre: Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

Advertisement

Adjoa Andoh in Radio 4 appeal for Freedom from Torture

Adjoa Andoh, star of Netflix drama Bridgerton, has appeared in a Radio 4 charity appeal to raise funds for Freedom from Torture. Andoh has been working with Freedom from Torture since last year after sharing a stage at a fundraising event with a torture survivor who had received care from the organisation. In the appeal, she described the story of Nasrin Parvaz, who was jailed by the Iranian regime for campaigning for women’s rights, and tortured. After escaping to the UK severely traumatised, she received therapy from Freedom from Torture and has since been able to continue her activism, while forging a successful career as an author, artist, and public speaker. Listeners were able to tune in to Adjoa’s appeal for Freedom from Torture on BBC Radio 4 on 5 March at 07:45 and 21:25.

We couldn't agree more with The Queen Consort about the value of reading in childhood ✨



Watch her full conversation with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho here: https://t.co/6d3AhUYRhb pic.twitter.com/ZtxuNRo1PQ — BookTrust (@Booktrust) March 6, 2023

Queen Consort in World Book Day talk with Joseph Coelho for BookTrust

To mark World Book Day, The Queen Consort sat down with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho to discuss their shared love of books, the importance of reading in childhood, and the joy of reading to loved ones. A video of this conversation, recorded last month in the Clarence House Library, is being released by BookTrust to mark World Book Day 2023. The Queen Consort has a longstanding commitment to supporting literacy, championing the importance of reading and is a long-time supporter of BookTrust. As Duchess of Cornwall, Her Majesty became Patron of BookTrust in 2011, taking over the role from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

TV actors take part in Breast Cancer Now group messaging drama

Breast Cancer Now has launched what it believes is the UK’s first group messaging drama series – ‘The Chat’. Launched on 6 March. The Chat is written and created by Breast Cancer Now. The drama plays out through the voice notes, messages, videos and pictures sent between four close friends as they navigate an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis together. Starring British TV actors Rakie Ayola, Indira Varma, Kate Ashfield and Claudie Blakley, the series tackles real issues shared by people who’ve experienced the disease – showcasing the chaos, heartbreak, and lighter moments of day-to-day life with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Joel Corry. Photographed by Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Celebs support 2023 Soccer Aid for UNICEF

Lionesses’ Euro 2022 winner, and Queen of The Jungle, Jill Scott will captain England for Soccer Aid for UNICEF on Sunday 11 June. – the first time a female player has skippered England in the world’s biggest charity football game. The Three Lions have not won a Soccer Aid for UNICEF match since 2018. In an effort to win back the trophy, England has unveiled one of its strongest-ever line-ups. Scott will play alongside fellow debutants including chart-topping DJ Joel Corry, and Manchester-based rapper and actor Bugzy Malone. Paddy McGuinness returns to the game, and will play in goal for the first-time ever as England’s designated celebrity goalkeeper. England’s ranks are boosted further by three more new additions – former Lioness Karen Carney, Chelsea’s Champions League winning defender Gary Cahill and Arsenal’s two-time FA Cup winning midfielder, Jack Wilshere. Recently retired Premier League star striker Jermain Defoe is also back.