2023 Scottish Trusts directory now available

The Scottish Trusts directory for 2023 is now available, containing details of 101 grant-making trusts registered with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

The grant makers included typically do not appear in directories, and are mostly medium-sized. Nine of the list award over £1mn in grants each year, while 26 provide funding over £500,000, with the majority in the £100k-£500k bracket. Where trusts have total expenditure less than £100,000 a year they have been included because they typically award more.

According to the directory, authored by Finbar Cullen and Stuart Sherriff at NewCharities, while few of these grant makers are likely to be transformational to an organisation, given the right proposal, they will provide support over a number of years.

Cullen said:

“Researching trusts on OSCR can be a bit of a slog, but we dug hard to find names of trustees

and previous grants awarded, much of which is hidden in the accounts.”

Whilst the majority of the trusts included are based in Scotland, many fund outside Scotland, with 44% funding overseas work and 71% funding across the UK.

Commenting on the contents of the Scottish Trusts 2023 directory, author Stuart Sherriff, said:

“Each entry contains information on contact details, financial information, geographical spread,

grants awarded, Trustees, wealth information and the application process. Whilst we couldn’t find

all the data on every trust, the majority have the kind of information you’d need to work out

whether each prospect would be likely to support your particular charity.”

Scottish Trusts 2023 follows Cullen’s similar directory from 2011, although none of those trusts are

included in this latest version. This latest directory can be purchased for £199+VAT online on the

NewCharities website, with more information available by emailing st****@ne**********.org.