Multi-million funding round opens with focus on keeping children safe from violence

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) has today opened a new multi-million pound joint funding round, aimed at helping local authorities find ways to keep children safe from violence outside the home, including criminal exploitation.

The YEF has partnered with BBC Children in Need and The Hunter Foundation to launch the new grant round: A supportive home, which will fund local authorities to put into action and test recommendations from the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care. This includes providing services that are delivered by skilled teams based in community venues such as family hubs, schools and health settings, and support tailored to the needs of children and their families/carers.

In partnership with BBC Children in Need and The Hunter Foundation, the YEF will invest in up to five local authority partnerships in England and Wales, with each partnership initially receiving approximately £500,000 to deliver their project for 18 months. If effective, projects will be funded and evaluated for a further two or three years.

Partnerships must be led by the local authority and bring together teams from across youth justice services, social care, the police, mental health service, probation, schools and local organisations from the Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise sector.

A supportive home is part of the Youth Endowment Fund’s wider strategy to find what works to prevent children and young people becoming involved in violence. The deadline for applications is 16 May.

Jon Yates, Executive Director at the Youth Endowment Fund, said:

“We’re delighted to partner with BBC Children in Need and The Hunter Foundation on this funding round. It brings together three charities that are committed to delivering lasting, positive change for the children and young people who need it most. “Children who are most vulnerable to being harmed outside the home often need the support of different public services. The problem is that there is little clear evidence on what a good partnership here looks like. This needs to change. We’ll use our funding to test what works and we’ll use what we learn to push for high-quality services that keep children safe from violence.”

Rachel Carter, Head of Funding Partnerships at BBC Children in Need, said:

“We’re committed to ensuring vulnerable children and young people have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be, regardless of the challenges they face and we know how powerful it can be when organisations join together to make an impact, so look forward to seeing how this partnership and the learnings it will provide will help make a difference to young lives, both now and in the future.”