One month on from the Turkey & Syria earthquakes – fundraising update Earthquake damage in Antakya, Hatay, Turkey. Randa Ghazy/ Save the Children

Today marks one month since the first Türkiye and Syria earthquakes, which struck south-eastern Turkey near the border with Syria on Monday 6 February.

Since then, the DEC appeal, launched on 9 February, has reached £101.5 million, including £5mn in UK Aid Match. As well as this appeal, many other nonprofits and organisations have also been fundraising to help those affected.

Over on JustGiving, £10.7mn has so far been raised across the appeals on the platform. This includes almost £2.5mn for the Turkey Mozaik Foundation’s appeal, over £109,000 for Oxfam’s, and almost £510,000 for Islamic Relief’s.

Glastonbury’s fundraising ticket draw, through which it is donating 10 sets of tickets, each with once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise money for the DEC’s appeal with Oxfam, is set to hit its target of £1mn today, with the total currently standing at over £998,000.

The Sun’s appeal, launched to support the British Red Cross, has raised over £1.4mn, with Dragon’s Den star Touker Suleyman recently donating £100,000 to it.

Choose Love’s appeal has now reached over £3.6mn, and a month on from the first earthquakes, it has announced that its donors have pledged a further $200,000 matchfund.

Over on the Big Give, over £1.9mn has been raised, including match funding.

Elsewhere, easyJet customers have raised over £300,000 to support UNICEF’s Türkiye and Syria earthquake appeal. The emergency onboard collection by easyJet’s cabin crew has now been extended into March, enabling customers flying with easyJet across 36 countries in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to donate in any currency. Donations will go directly towards supporting UNICEF’s round-the-clock emergency response in the region.

The National Guild of SPAR has donated £25,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, on behalf of SPAR retailers around the UK.

People in Guernsey have donated more than £31,000 to the Bailiff’s Disaster Relief Fund, which opened last month. The funds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

According to the DEC, 50,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria, with many thousands injured, and 18 million in the affected areas, many of whom need support with shelter, food and medical aid.