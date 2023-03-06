Comic Relief teams up with TikTok LIVE in UK charity gifting campaign

Comic Relief and TikTok have teamed up for Red Nose Day, with Comic Relief becoming the first charity to use LIVE gifts that have been created specifically for a charitable cause.

TikTok LIVE allows users to send and receive virtual gifts during a LIVE video. Now, for the first time ever, users will be able to send gifts specially created to raise awareness for Comic Relief, the first partnership of its kind.

There are three new limited edition Red Nose gifts to choose from: a static Red Nose, an interactive Red Nose, and a Red Nose on-screen animation. The more gifts that are sent during creator livestreams, the more TikTok will donate; with TikTok guaranteeing a minimum donation of £500,000 to Comic Relief.

Advertisement

The week-long campaign starts today, Monday 6 March, with Red Nose Day taking place on Friday 17 March.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with TikTok and feel honoured to be the first charity in the country to use their gifting feature in such an exciting way. We know just how important it is to engage, develop and cultivate our digital audiences and we’re so grateful to be given this fantastic opportunity to connect with new audiences through content that truly resonates. We’re really excited to see how users interact with the first ever TikTok Red Noses.”

James Stafford, General Manager, operations & marketing, TikTok UK & Nordics, said:

“TikTok is a place where people use their creativity and passion to show support for important causes and raise awareness on the issues they care about most. It’s great to be working with Comic Relief to take this even further, making it easier than ever for people to get behind Red Nose Day through TikTok LIVE gifting and also have a bit of fun along the way! “We can’t wait to see the LIVE content our creators and the broader community will create together, and we hope the funds donated will meaningfully support Comic Relief to carry on its life-changing work.”

Comic Relief also recently announced a change to its Red Noses. In their biggest makeover yet, they are now made almost entirely from plant-based materials, starting as a tiny, flat crescent and springing into a honeycomb-paper sphere. The new noses have been created by designer Sir Jony Ive.