Charities sought for Charity Super.Mkt Reading pop up

6 March 2023

Wayne Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth at the launch of Charity Super.Mkt
Wayne Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth at the launch of Charity Super.Mkt

Charity Super.Mkt is moving from London’s Brent Cross to Reading at the end of the month for its second shopping centre pop up, with charities sought to take part.

The brainchild of creators Wayne Hemingway, founder of Red or Dead, and Hemingway Design, and Maria Chenoweth, CEO of TRAID, Charity Super.Mkt brings a number of charities under one roof to sell pre-loved clothing, reducing costs and reaching new audiences.

The end of March will see Charity Super.Mkt take over a former Topshop unit in the Oracle Shopping Centre in Reading for a six-week pop-up.

At the moment it’s set to run from Friday 24 March to Sunday 30 April, and is looking for a mix of charity retailers, from national to local regional charities to take part. This time there is space to accommodate a larger number of charities. Interested charities can contact ma*****@ch*************.com.

The Brent Cross pop up closes this weekend, on 12 March, after extending its stay by a fortnight. 12 charities in total have taken part here including Marie Curie, Shelter, TRAID, and Cancer Research UK, with North London Hospice and Shaw Trust joining for the last two weeks. 

