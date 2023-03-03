Scholarships available for NGO leadership programme

The NGO Whisperer® Centre For Social Impact is offering a 6-month, fully funded online programme to help leaders in small- and medium-sized NGOs enhance and expand their knowledge, skills, and expertise.

With a particular focus on low- and middle-income countries, The NGO Whisperer® Global Fellowship Programme aims to:

Build the capacity of professionals from small and medium-sized NGOs and social enterprises who are already in positions of leadership and influence to further enhance and expand their knowledge, skills, and expertise

Provide high-impact training, professional development, and cross-cultural opportunities for NGOs and social enterprises across the globe and especially in low- and middle-income countries

Create a global community of leaders, influencers, and decision-makers focused on designing and implementing high-impact programmes that contribute building a sustainable world

The programme runs from July to December with 20 scholarships available. It provides one-to-one tailored mentorship and leadership coaching along with online masterclasses. Participants also get an all-access pass to The NGO Whisperer® Global Summit this year, access to its community and alumni network, and a feature in its magazine and podcast.

Applications close on 30 April.

The NGO Whisperer® Centre For Social Impact was founded by CEO Dr Carolyne Akinyi Opinde, and works with for-purpose organisations, governments and funding agencies for sustainable development.