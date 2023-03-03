Deliveroo raises enough for 2mn food bank meals, & more corporate partnership news

With Deliveroo reaching its campaign target in support of the Trussell Trust earlier than expected, here’s news on this and other corporate fundraising partnerships.

Deliveroo customers raise enough for two million meals for food banks

Deliveroo customers have raised funds for more than two million meals and support for food banks in the Trussell Trust network nationwide customers, only ten months after launching the partnership. Hundreds of thousands of Deliveroo customers across the UK have now raised funds to provide meals to the Trussell Trust since April 2022 when the partnership began. In addition, the donations have also helped fund support programmes that help people attending food banks to maximise their incomes and break free of poverty. Customers were able to donate by either rounding-up their in-app food orders or making a donation at check-out. Donations from Londoners alone provided one million meals to Trussell Trust food banks across the capital. The funds raised in Bristol, Birmingham, and Edinburgh provided over 40,000 meals from each city, while Deliveroo customers in Manchester donated nearly 75,000 meals. To celebrate achieving the campaign target earlier than planned, Deliveroo will be matching all donations made by customers this Saturday, 4 March.

The Healthcare Collection takes on My Name’5 Doddie Foundation as 2023 partner

Independent healthcare and managed services provider The Healthcare Collection has announced My Name’5 Doddie Foundation will be its charity partner for 2023 – pledging to donate a minimum of £10,000 over the next 12 months. The company’s head office in Glasgow and colleagues across the UK will carry out a variety of activities to raise funds for the charity.

UNHCR partners with Arm to solve displacement challenges

A new two-year partnership between Cambridge-headquartered technology leader Arm and UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, will help refugees and forcibly displaced and stateless communities around the world. Through the partnership, Arm will provide technical and capacity-building support to UNHCR’s Innovation Service, in addition to a grant. Through Arm’s expertise in foundational computing technologies, it will provide support to the Innovation Service’s work to address problems facing refugees, forcibly displaced, and stateless persons.

Photo credit: Paul Chappells Photography. From left to right: Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK, Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive of Maggie’s, Trudy Lindblade, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships CEO

Maggie’s announced as 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships UK charity partner

Organisers of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships have announced two major charity partners in the lead up to the event, which will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland from 3-13 August this year. Maggie’s has been appointed as UK national charity partner, and World Bicycle Relief global charity partner. Over the course of the partnership,Maggie’s will be encouraging people to get moving with a new cycling fundraising challenge launching in April, as well as sharing inspiring stories from its 24 UK centres about people with cancer who have used the power of the bike to help improve their mental and physical health. Maggie’s will develop a dedicated UCI World Cycling Championships hub on its website, hosting webinars on cycling and its health benefits. Maggie’s will also be at UCI World Cycling Championships events in Glasgow and across Scotland in August, with pop-up centres.

Access Self Storage launches Easter Egg Appeal benefitting local charities

Access Self Storage has launched its 2023 Easter Egg Appeal and hopes that local communities around eleven of its stores will put all their chocolate eggs in their store basket. This year the campaign – which has seen more than 8000 chocolate eggs given to dozens of charities since it launched in 2011 – will benefit the stores’ local nominated charities: The Children’s Adventure farm – Manchester South, St George’s Hospital – Balham, The Hackney Food Bank – Islington & King’s Cross, Victoria Drive Primary Pupil Referral Unit – Wimbledon, The Salvation Army – Orpington, Brent Foodbank – Alperton, Cricklewood, Neasden, Wembley and Kids Can Achieve – Harrow. Staff have already begun collecting eggs and people are invited to bring donations into the stores until 31 March, ahead of the charity collection and distribution in time for Easter. Access Self Storage last ran its Easter Egg Appeal in 2020 with an egg-cellent 1100 Easter eggs collected and distributed across the UK.

Brain Tumour Charity becomes Wickes charity partner

Wickes has chosen The Brain Tumour Charity as its new charity partner. After a three-month process of colleague nominations and voting the new partnership will start in April 2023 and continue until April 2024. Throughout the two-year partnership, colleagues at Wickes will embark on a series of fundraising missions across its 230 stores and digital channels in a bid to raise funds. These activities include organising bake sales, bike rides and mountain hikes as well as asking for donations at till point and online.

Seagrass. Copyright: Lewis Jefferies, WWF UK

Brands take part in WWF #WorldWithoutNature digital activation

On World Wildlife Day (3 March 2023), WWF’s #WorldWithoutNature digital activation sees brands, NGOs and sports teams from the UK and around the globe remove images of nature from their branding across digital platforms and billboards. The aim is to drive awareness of nature loss by prompting audiences to look twice at well-known logos which, for one day only, are empty of wildlife images. Brands taking part include Duolingo, as well as Weetabix, Old Mout Cider, Gorilla Glue, Taskrabbit, Gymshark and BrewDog. A number of the UK’s top football teams also took part, including Aston Villa, Wolves, West Brom, Huddersfield Town and Hull City, who will all be erasing images of nature from their logos. Other sports teams getting involved include rugby teams Leicester Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation raises over £144,000

Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation dinner raised over £144,000 on the night, which will go to projects tackling food insecurity and its root causes. Sodexo is the founding partner of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation. In the UK & Ireland, the Foundation (a UK registered charity) works with national and local charity partners to donate time, skills and money to tackle food insecurity and its root causes, and help empower women. The dinner was hosted by Sean Haley, CEO Sodexo UK & Ireland and Stop Hunger Trustee, Gareth John, European Director of Sodexo Legal Affairs and Chair of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Matt Dawson, Sodexo ambassador, broadcaster and rugby world cup winner. Venue host Sodexo Live! welcomed 440 guests from Sodexo’s suppliers and client organisations, as well as employees from across its business.

Boeing continues its support of SSAFA

Since 2019, Boeing has supported SSAFA with corporate donations from its charity grant, including during the cost of living crisis which has seen it give a £74,000 donation to SSAFA split 60-40 between the Boeing Emergency fund (£44,400) and SSAFA’s Mentoring scheme (£29,600). From January to October 2022, SSAFA’s Grants Team supported almost 200 beneficiaries with their welfare needs from the grant award received from Boeing. In addition to this, the team has awarded a total of £54,476 from the fund.