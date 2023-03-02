Next FareShare CEO announced, & other sector movers

New CEOs for FareShare and Autism Together, while British Red Cross has announced that its CEO is stepping down. More on these, and other movers, below.

We're excited to announce that George Wright from Marks & Spencer will be joining us as our new CEO.



George will join us as we set out on the next stage of FareShare's journey to fight hunger and food waste



Find out more🔽 https://t.co/13qLwPesza pic.twitter.com/Bpze6pzWXi — FareShare (@FareShareUK) February 23, 2023

George Wright appointed next FareShare CEO

FareShare has announced that George Wright, Commercial Director, Food at Marks & Spencer, has been appointed as its new CEO. Wright will join the charity this summer, bringing over 30 years of retail and food experience, including commercial roles at Tesco, John Lewis, and Coles in Australia. Having worked at Marks & Spencer for almost four years, he has led the Food Trading, Supply Chain and Logistics teams through COVID, Brexit and a number of successful Christmases. Wright’s appointment follows CEO Lindsay Boswell’s announcement that he will leave FareShare in July 2023 after 13 years leading the charity, which has seen it grow in size to redistribute 128 million meals worth of food to 9,500 charities in communities across the UK in 2022.

Advertisement

Autism Together appoints Richard Whitby as Chief Executive Officer

Richard Whitby, Autism Together’s new CEO, replaces Sue Stubbs, who retired having led the Merseyside-based charity since 2019. Whitby joins the organisation after three years as CEO of Nazareth Care Charitable Trust. Wirral born and bred, he brings with him over 15 years of experience in the health, social care and charity sectors. Along with Nazareth Care, Whitby has worked in senior leadership roles for some of the largest care providers in the UK charity sector, including Aspirations and Community Integrated Care. A former support worker himself, he has worked through various levels of social care management to reach CEO level, and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the charity.

British Red Cross CEO to step down later this year

The British Red Cross has announced that its chief executive, Mike Adamson, will step down later this year having spent over eight years as CEO and four years as managing director. Adamson will remain in post until a new CEO is in place, expected in late 2023. Serving as CEO since 2014, he has led the British Red Cross through multiple humanitarian responses, both in the UK and overseas. Later this year, he will also step down from his role as co-Chair of the Voluntary and Community Sector Emergencies Partnership (VCS EP). The VCS EP was set up in response to several national crises in 2017 to help enable a more coordinated response from the voluntary sector when responding to an emergency.

Credit: Stewart Attwood

New trustees for Keystone Women

Keystone Women, a social enterprise supporting female entrepreneurs, has appointed two new trustees to its board, with the aim of strengthening the leadership team and supporting its 2023 goals to tackle gender disparity nationwide. They are Rowan Morrison, Co-Founder and Managing Director of strategic brand and communications agency; We Are Rationale and Ailsa Lochhead, an Edinburgh-based artist, coach, and Founder of Move To Feel. Morrison will become a key advisor on the subjects of business growth, strategy development and strategic marketing. Lochhead already coaches on the programme and co-facilitates Keystone events.

Alexa Knight joins Mental Health Foundation as the new Director of England

The Mental Health Foundation has announced Alexa Knight as its new Director of England. Knight joins as an experienced senior leader with a deep personal commitment to mental health. This is alongside professional experience on the senior management team at Rethink Mental Illness.

Carers Trust appoints Becky Duff as Director for Scotland

Carers Trust has appointed Becky Duff as its new Director for Scotland. Duff, who succeeds Louise Morgan in the role on 27 March, has 20 years of experience in Scotland’s charity sector, with a strong track record of high-level communications, network building, fundraising and influencing. She joins from Edinburgh youth mental health charity U-evolve, where she has been CEO since 2020. Prior to joining U-evolve, Duff was Head of Communications, Campaigns and External Relations at MS Society for eight years. In that post she developed new and dynamic ways to engage with stakeholders like the Scottish Parliament and supported the delivery, promotion and connection of local services. In addition to her professional roles, she is a non-executive board member for Edinburgh College and was previously a trustee for the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations. She has also served as chair of the Neurological Alliance of Scotland.

Chapel & York announces new senior team structure

Chapel & York has realigned its senior team to further enhance its services to clients around the world with Heather Hill, CNM, CFRE now Head of International Philanthropy. Previously, Hill was Head of Foundations and Executive Director of the Chapel & York US foundation. The broader role will now encompass leadership of both foundation and charity management services. Based in the US, Hill has extensive global experience in the philanthropic sector, with two decades of nonprofit experience and an extensive background in leadership and management, fundraising, marketing and communications, grant seeking, strategic planning and analytics. She is also Chair of Rogare. Hill’s new role follows the appointment of Arnaud Marcilhacy as Head of International Fundraising in 2022.