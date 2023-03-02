Fundraising Convention moves to QEII Centre

Melanie May

Melanie May | 2 March 2023 | News

an audience in a darkened room

This year’s Fundraising Convention, from the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, is to be held in a new location – the QEII Centre – with early bird tickets available until the end of this month.

The event moves from the Barbican, and will take place on 3-4 July. Showcasing best practices from across the sector, there will be plenaries, talks, panel debates, 1-2-1 surgeries, and facilitated networking, as well as a range of sessions for personal growth, including building your network, 1-2-1 career advice, ‘Rising Stars – showcasing new ideas’ and ‘Lightning Talks – fast and snappy presentations to assist you in your fundraising endeavours’.

This year’s specialist learning tracks will be on: career development and leadership; legacies and in-memoriam giving; public fundraising and mass engagement; strategy, innovation, and income generation; supporter insight and research, and trusts, philanthropy and partnerships.

Early bird tickets offer 20% off until 5pm on 31 March. There are in-person and virtual tickets available, and as before, bursaries are also on offer.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.