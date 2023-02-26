Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service renamed for King Charles

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service as well as The Queen’s Award for Enterprise have been renamed following the Accession of King Charles III. The Awards will now be The King’s Award for Voluntary Service and The King’s Award for Enterprise.

As Prince of Wales, His Majesty The King has been closely involved with the Awards for a number of years. His Majesty hosted the annual Royal Reception for both Awards on behalf of Queen Elizabeth since 2018, as well as recording a personal video message to refocus the Sustainable Development award category in 2019.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Established 20 years ago during The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest given to local volunteer groups and recognises around 250 outstanding local volunteer groups each year. From 2023 onwards, awardees will be announced on 14 November each year – the King’s birthday.

Any group of three or more people that has participated in voluntary work for more than three years can be nominated. Members of the public can nominate an outstanding local volunteer group via the award’s website.

Nominations for the next round will be accepted from 1 April – 15 September. The awards will be announced on 14 November the following year.

Previous winners of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service include The Wylye Valley Art Trail, Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association, Hartlepool Carers and The Edinburgh Care Van Volunteers. Details of all 2022 recipients can be found on this interactive map.

Minister for Civil Society Stuart Andrew said:

“These prestigious awards celebrate people’s dedication, commitment and hard work in contributing to society and I’m delighted The King will continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty. “I look forward to seeing the outstanding achievements the awards mark in the coming year, both by businesses and voluntary organisations.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise

The newly renamed King’s Award for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses and is internationally recognised. The 2023 Awardees will be announced on Friday 21 April this year, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, and on 6 May from 2024, the anniversary of The King’s coronation.

Previous winners of The Queen’s Award for Enterprise include companies operating on an international scale such as Kelvatek, who provide innovative fault management for electricity distribution networks; to family-run businesses like The Quiet Site, a sustainable holiday park in the Lake District.