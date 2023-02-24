Zurich & Ambitious about Autism announce three-year collaboration, & other partnership news

A round up of corporate partnerships offering UK good causes fundraising and other support, from a collaboration between Zurich and Ambitious about Autism, to one between financial services tech provider FIS and The Prince’s Trust.

Zurich support to help Ambitious about Autism develop national programme

Insurer Zurich, in collaboration with the Z Zurich Foundation, has launched a three-year collaboration with Ambitious about Autism (AaA). A grant from the Z Zurich Foundation will help Ambitious about Autism develop a national programme to support the mental wellbeing of autistic pupils in mainstream secondary schools. The programme, “Autistic and OK”, will pioneer autism acceptance toolkits for secondary schools to provide resources for autistic pupils, non-autistic peers and teachers. The toolkit will empower autistic young people with the knowledge and self-awareness to proactively look after their own mental wellbeing before reaching crisis point. The grant will enable the charity to provide toolkits for up to 600 secondary schools, with the eventual aim of providing them to all schools in the UK. Ambitious about Autism will also train at least half of UK-based Zurich staff in understanding autism, with the aim of training 100% of Zurich UK staff by the end of the three-year period.

Dreams announces three-year partnership with Shelter

Bed retailer Dreams has announced a three-year partnership with Shelter to raise funds and awareness to address the housing emergency. Dreams has committed to paying £150,000 to help fund Shelter’s work, with the overall ambition to raise much more than this together with colleagues, customers, and communities, over the course of the partnership. As the partnership evolves Dreams is set to offer in-store promotions for customers and point of sale contributions, share its retail expertise with the charity to help maximise the impact and effectiveness of Shelter’s charity shops, bring the reality of temporary accommodation to life through an immersive installation, and further bolster fundraising and awareness through a mass participation sponsorship event.

London Landmarks Half Marathon partners with Moore Kingston Smith

London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM) has announced a collaboration with Moore Kingston Smith, the London firm of accountancy and advisory network Moore UK, for LLHM 2023 in celebration of the firm’s milestone 100 years in business. The centenary partnership will see Moore Kingston Smith sponsoring one of the LLHM 2023 water stations on course, keeping the 16,000 runners hydrated with recyclable paper cups as part of the event’s sustainability measures. The centenary will also see the firm’s biggest participation to date, with 100 of its people taking part in the 13.1-mile distance to fundraise for Tommy’s, the UK’s leading baby loss charity and LLHM’s owner and organiser.

SSP reaches £1 million fundraising milestone for Macmillan Cancer Support

SSP UK has reached the £1 million fundraising milestone for Macmillan Cancer Support. The donation will help the charity continue providing a range of physical, emotional and financial support for people living with cancer across the UK. SSP UK began its partnership with Macmillan in 2018, following a company-wide colleague vote. Since then, teams have committed to raising money through a number of fundraising activities, including ‘Go Green’ days, ‘around the world’ virtual globetrotting challenges, bake off competitions, sponsored bike rides and marathons, with additional grants also being provided by the SSP Foundation, a UK registered charity.

VINCI UK Foundation helps Ethel Trust equip community barge

The VINCI UK Foundation will work with The Ethel Trust over the next 12 months to help bring the wellbeing benefits of canal and river trips to more disadvantaged people in South Yorkshire. Each year, the charity welcomes aboard around 1,000 people with very diverse needs – from young people with autistic spectrum conditions to elderly folk with stroke, dementia, or mobility issues. Aiming to double the number it can support, The Ethel Trust commissioned a second fully accessible barge in 2022, which the VINCI UK Foundation will help complete with a £3,000 grant for safety equipment. As sponsor, Martin Hammond, a senior project engineer at VINCI Energies brand Actemium, will assist with health and safety design, along with the practical running of trips, and further fundraising.

The Prince’s Trust becomes FIS charity partner

Financial services tech provider FIS has joined The Prince’s Trust as an official partner in the UK to provide young people with guidance and financial education to help them build their confidence and skills. Worldpay from FIS® will support the with workshops and programmes where its employees will share their skills and expertise with young people, particularly via The Prince’s Trust’s Enterprise Programme. Worldpay from FIS employees based in the UK will also take part in fundraising challenges, entrepreneurship events and activities for The Trust.

More new charity partnerships in tweets

We are delighted to share that @BrainTumourOrg will be our new charity partner for 2023/24! 🥳️

Our goal is to help our charity partners grow, raise awareness and fundraise and we can't wait to get started!

We love Immersed Festival Cardiff! Thanks for making us your charity partner for 2023. In partnership with the University of South Wales, we'll also be bring you more new #NOMUSICONADEADPLANET artworks created by the students.

Congratulations to third sector partner VOCAL, chosen as Lothian Buses new Charity of Choice partner for the next two years. The partnership will help VOCAL Midlothian & VOCAL Edinburgh reach and support more unpaid carers in local communities.

We are delighted to announce that @MyTime_LS is an official charity partner of @LCRTourismAward



🏆Congratulations to New Tourism Business Award shortlisted nominees:@cains_brewery@escapeliveuk@lerpwl

Mamasan@SevenBro7hersBH@MyTime_LS Giving carers the break they deserve

𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙉𝙀𝙍! 🤝



We're delighted to announce that our new Charity Partner is @EalingFoodbank!



In 2022 alone, the dedicated team at Ealing Foodbank served more than 39,000 people.

We would like to say a massive thank you to @always_possible for allowing us to be the official charity partner for their new Brighton Paradox podcast!



This 10-part series launched a few weeks ago and celebrates all the successes and challenges of Brighton and Hove.

As voted for by our members, @RedSTARTeducate is our new charity partner!



Find out how the charity teaches children about money management and how you can volunteer.