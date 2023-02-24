1 in 8 more likely to leave gift in Will since pandemic

A UK consumer survey for Remember A Charity has found that 21% of people say they are now more likely to support charitable causes in their lifetime than before the pandemic, while 1 in 8 (12%) are more likely to include a gift in their Will.

The survey of 2,000 adults found that the same proportion also said writing or updating a Will is higher on their agenda. People have also become more open to talking about mortality and planning for the future, compared with before the pandemic. Over a quarter (27%) say they are more likely to discuss their final wishes and funeral plans with their family – climbing to almost a third (32%) amongst over 55s. This is higher among women (29%) than men (24%). One in five (21%) say that they see death as less of a taboo topic and are more open to talking about it generally.

While only 25% of all those surveyed (aged 18+) and 53% of the over 55s had a Will prior to the pandemic, 6% said they had written their Will since then. The main reason given for not writing one is that they haven’t got round to it (18%). One in 10 respondents said they feel that they don’t have enough assets to warrant writing one and a further 10% that they don’t know how to do it.

Lucinda Frostick, Director at Remember A Charity, said:

“People’s attitudes have changed since Covid and, despite the challenges of the economic environment, it seems that the nation is even more driven to make a positive impact on the world we leave behind. “It’s great to see growing appetite for legacy giving, particularly when it’s become such a vital income stream for so many charities. What’s more, with people becoming more comfortable discussing their final wishes and planning for the future, this knowledge makes it even easier for charities, solicitors and Will-writers to start those crucial legacy giving conversations.”

The full UK data was collected between 26-30 January this year by Research Without Barriers who surveyed 2,004 adults of all ages across the general population.