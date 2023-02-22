Nordoff Robbins unveils new brand identity & change to name

Music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins has today unveiled a new brand identity, including an adjusted name, and a new logo and website.

The changes have been made to reposition the charity and better reflect its purpose – ‘to break through barriers with the power of music, creating space for people to express themselves and find connection in society’.

The charity will now be known as Nordoff and Robbins (Nordoff & Robbins) to reflect the impact that its two founders – Paul Nordoff and Clive Robbins – have had on shaping its approach to music therapy over more than 60 years of practice.

The decision to reposition was driven by dual needs: enabling Nordoff and Robbins to expand its services to more children and adults across the UK, and protecting current and future funding for music therapy delivery, education and research.

Nadra Shah, Director of Engagement and Communications, Nordoff and Robbins said:

“Making the decision to go through a brand reposition is never taken lightly, but when the evidence presented is clear, you have to take action. Our research told us that the need for music therapy is currently at its highest, but public understanding of the benefits is low. To protect and increase our services we had to change the way in which we communicated our work and its impact. “Our brand reposition explores the unique musical synergy between therapist and client; it is participative, expressive, vibrant and shows the potential of the people we support with integrity and honesty. “We now have a brand that will help us clearly express our ambition and engage the public. Our new identity effectively communicates the power and connection that Nordoff and Robbins stands for, and puts people and music at the heart of what we do.”

Nordoff and Robbins worked with design agency Pentagram and digital agency Hex Digital over a 12-month period to reposition the brand and help the organisation communicate the benefit and impact of music therapy to a wider audience. Analysis and market research into the charity and music therapy sectors in the UK, showed that the new brand needed to redefine key audiences, whilst increasing impact and awareness, particularly among young people.

Nordoff and Robbins has put accessibility front and centre and amplifies the power of music through the brand palette and logo. The central brand proposition ‘Break through with music’, summarises the charity’s offer, helping people to connect and communicate through music.

In its designed form, the ampersand in the name works as a bridge, to reflect the connection between therapists and their clients. The new logo, created by a single line, is inspired by visualisations of sound waves which join the two letterforms.

Northern Counties SEN school & music therapist Kim Saul. Credit: Ed Hill

Photography for the charity’s new website, social channels and marketing materials show both the progress and connection that music therapy brings, and the difference Nordoff and Robbins can make in someone’s life. The charity has also used candid photography taken in a music therapy session or in the client’s own space to capture real experiences.