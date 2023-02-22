Free experiences on offer for Scottish local charities Glasgow’s Golden Generation, which has received support from itison Us

Scottish deals and major events company itison is calling for Scottish charities to apply for support from itison Us – an initiative that donates gift experiences that can be enjoyed by the people a charity supports, its volunteers, or to help with fundraising.

Over 15,000 experiences have been donated since the initiative launched in 2019. Last year itison supported 30 local charities across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee including Glasgow’s Golden Generation, Charlie House, Home-Start West Lothian and Dundee Carers Centre.

Itison selects experiences to suit each charity selected, and they can range from overnight stays and family days out to spa days and vouchers for restaurants including Radisson RED, Gin 71, Montpeliers, The Bonham, 56 North, The Village Hotel and Fernie Castle.

Charities can then use the vouchers in three ways:

1. To gift to users of the charity and their families who are going through tough times and need respite

2. As a reward and thank you to volunteers who selflessly give up their time to help others

3. To help with fundraising efforts, for example as auction or raffle prizes

Scottish charities are urged to apply before the deadline of 26 February.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison, said:

“It’s been a relentless few years post-pandemic with the cost-of-living crisis taking its toll on charities. itison Us is based around providing respite and spreading joy to those who absolutely need and deserve it most. “We’re proud to support fantastic causes across the country and urge any local charities interested to apply now.”

With its headquarters in Glasgow, itison has also raised over £3.4 million for Social Bite, while last year itison also raised £125,000 in partnership with Glasgow the Caring City for its emergency Ukraine appeal.