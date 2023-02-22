Coronation Champions Awards launch to recognise volunteers

Royal Voluntary Service has launched new awards in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

The Coronation Champions Awards will recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country, and from a wide range of causes. Royal Voluntary Service is seeking volunteer nominations in eight award categories including: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Aiming to celebrate and inspire the next generation of volunteers in particular, nominations are open to people aged 14 and over. The deadline is Sunday 2 April.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said:

“Royal Voluntary Service volunteers are amongst the millions of big-hearted people who are doing incredible work in their communities, every single day. Together with Her Majesty The Queen Consort we are honouring those remarkable volunteers from all backgrounds, from all over the UK, and from a range of causes, who have made a real difference in recent years. “I know from experience that volunteers don’t do what they do for praise or glory, but I also know that they absolutely deserve it. The Coronation is the perfect time for us to come together and really show volunteers just how much we appreciate everything they do for our health and happiness. Be sure to nominate your local heroes, as these awards are a wonderfully exciting opportunity for deserving volunteers to be commended and be part of history in the making.”

Nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel made up of volunteering specialists, charity leaders and academics. Nominees will be judged on their demonstrated impact, initiative, inspiration, and involvement in volunteering over the last five years.

A total of 500 volunteers will be selected as the nation’s Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen Consort. All 500 Coronation Champions will also be invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

The awards are an official Coronation project, and are being backed by big names including Dame Judi Dench, Elaine Paige OBE, Nadiya Hussain MBE, Tom Read Wilson and Felicity Kendal CBE.

Her Majesty the Queen Consort said:

“I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with the Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers. Up and down the country, millions of unsung heroes are contributing to their local communities, giving generously of their time and their talents to enhance the lives of others. “If you know a volunteer who is making a difference, please be sure to share their story. We would love to hear about them!”

Also taking place for the coronation is The Big Help Out, a day dedicated to volunteering, on Monday 8 May. Launched in January, and organised by Together Coalition, Royal Voluntary Service, Scouts, and other organisations, the day is another official Coronation project aiming to encourage newcomers to volunteering, bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.