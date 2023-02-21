London Marathon Charitable Trust rebrands as London Marathon Foundation

The London Marathon Charitable Trust has today been re-named the London Marathon Foundation as part of a rebrand of the charity designed to help it extend its funding reach and impact.

The charity was founded in 1981 by London Marathon co-founders Chris Brasher and John Disley to distribute the surplus made from the London Marathon. It has since awarded more than £98 million in grants across the UK.

The new logo

According to the Foundation, its new name and design builds on a new operational strategy centred on inspiring, encouraging and championing participation and diversity in physical activity. The new strategy also refocused the charity’s priority audiences to put children and young people and marginalised groups and communities at the heart of its work.

It is seen too as giving scope to the London Marathon Foundation’s ambition to be recognised as a leading voice for change in the sport and physical activity for development sector.

Catherine Anderson, Executive Director at the London Marathon Foundation, said:

“After more than 40 years of funding thousands of projects that have inspired activity across London and the UK, now is the right time to modernise our brand to support the charity we are today and want to be. “We’re excited for how we can inspire activity and change lives as the London Marathon Foundation, directing our funding to where it’s most needed and creating more opportunities for those who need the most help to be active – continuing the legacy of the London Marathon co-founders and helping many more people lead active and healthy lives.”

Sir Rodney Walker, Chair of the London Marathon Foundation, commented:

“We’re proud of what we’ve been able to achieve to inspire activity across the UK so far – from awarding £10,000 in grants in our first year to the £98 million we’ve now awarded. We look forward to our next chapter as the London Marathon Foundation, and the role we can have in championing participation and diversity in sport and physical activity.”

The London Marathon Foundation will be launching a new website next month, which has been planned for some time, and all other work associated with the re-brand has been done in-house to minimise costs.