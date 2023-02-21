Comic Relief’s Red Nose has biggest makeover yet Sindhu Vee supports Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the latest Nose, this year being provided by Amazon. Photo by Jake Turney/Comic Relief

With this year’s Red Nose Day coming up on 17 March, the Red Nose has had a makeover – its biggest yet.

The new magically transforming Red Nose was revealed earlier this month to mark the official launch of Red Nose Day 2023 with support from stars including AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Diane Morgan, Frankie Bridge, Miranda Hart, Sindhu Vee and Sir Lenny Henry.

Created by designer Sir Jony Ive, it is made almost entirely from plant-based materials. It starts as a tiny, flat crescent and springs into a honeycomb-paper sphere, with co-founders of Comic Relief Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry teaming up with Diane Morgan to present its new look and feel in a short film.

Richard Curtis commented:

“The Red Nose has always been a tiny thing that makes a huge difference. It’s been on quite a journey over the past three decades and has transformed in the most wonderful ways – from a slightly painful piece of plastic to a tomato to a sponge to woodland themed creatures. Now we enter a new era and are delighted to bring you a completely new Red Nose to enjoy, thanks to our friend the design genius, Jony Ive.”

The new Red Nose is available on Amazon. John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said:

“We are enormously proud to partner with Comic Relief to be the new home of the Red Nose, and help to support this year’s appeal. Delivering Red Noses is just one of the ways our team at Amazon is supporting this year – our new Comic Relief store has been set up to raise vital funds, and our colleagues are taking part in various fundraising initiatives to add to the £1.8 million we have already donated to the charity since November. Comic Relief does remarkable work, and we know that every Nose helps to change lives. We’ll be wearing ours with pride on Red Nose Day.”

AJ Odudu. Photo by Jake Turney/Comic Relief

For the first time this year, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will host the Red Nose Day night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, and David Tennant. Returning to screens live on BBC One on Friday 17 March, they will be joined by a host of stars and supporters to bring viewers an evening of comedy, live music, exclusive prizes, and surprises. Already revealed, Kylie Minogue will feature in a one-off special of BBC sitcom Ghosts, while a parody of Love Island will see an unexpected contestant looking for love.

In addition, TK Maxx, in partnership with Comic Relief, is launching a new collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts for Red Nose Day 2023, featuring the Mr. Men Little Miss character designs, which will be available in TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com. The Red Nose Day collection also includes aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys, and mugs, available in store at Homesense and TK Maxx, as well as online.