Spring events & challenges raising funds for good causes

Spring is definitely in the air so here’s a list of some of the events and challenges taking place over the next few months that are raising funds for UK nonprofits.

Lewis-Manning Hospice Care's first Muddy Dog Dash is coming to Upton Country Park on Sunday 26th March from 10am.



Take part in a 2.5km and 5km obstacle course with your dog, loved ones or just by yourself for a barking fun day out!

Muddy Dog Dash

Lewis-Manning Hospice Care’s Muddy Dog Dash is a 2km and 4km obstacle course around Upton Country Park in Poole, Dorset. It takes place on 26 March, and is open to dog and person teams, or people on their own. The first 100 sign ups get a Muddy Dog Dash t-shirt, and those who complete the course will see their dog awarded a rosette to wear, a certificate, as well as a doggy bag full of goodies to take home. Registration is £30 for a human + dog, £10 for a human, and £45 for a family.

Are you looking for ways to get more active? This March, join Marie Curie with the Step into Spring Challenge!

Marie Curie Step into Spring

Marie Curie is challenging people to walk 10,000 steps every day this March and raise funds by taking part in its Step into Spring challenge. Participants can join a Facebook group, and will also receive a free Marie Curie T-shirt to wear when walk, along with a welcome pack and tracker to count their steps.

The second annual Lady Mayoress's Sleep Out will return to the City's streets – literally – next month.

Lady Mayoress’s Sleep Out

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal and Pret A Manger’s charity The Pret Foundation, whose focus is to help alleviate hunger, poverty and homelessness, will join forces with Lady Mayoress Felicity Lyons and Lord Mayor Alderman Nicholas Lyons this March for the second annual Lady Mayoress’s Sleep Out. Taking place at Guildhall Yard overnight on Thursday 16 March 2023, the charity fundraising event asks participants to ditch their deliciously warm beds for the night to raise awareness and funds for thousands of Londoners sleeping rough every night. The registration fee is £25 and minimum sponsorship target is £500 excluding Gift Aid.

Get active for 60 minutes a week, or a day this March to support premature and sick babies. You can run, walk, cycle, even swim… it's up to you!



Sign up today

Take 60 for Bliss

Bliss Baby Charity is asking people to get active for 60 minutes a week, or a day this March to support premature and sick babies. Its Take 60 for Bliss is a virtual challenge to do 60 minutes a week or 60 minutes a day of exercise across the month.

On Friday 10th March YMCA, The Newark Emmaus Trust and Shawmind are holding 'The Big Newark Sleep Out' at the Village. Sponsored by Buttercross Estates, it's a night of fundraising for those who have no option but to do this every night.

The Big Newark Sleep Out

The Big Newark Sleep Out takes place on 10 March at YMCA Activity Village. Sponsored by Buttercross Estates, proceeds will be split between Newark Emmaus Trust, Shaw Mind Foundation & YMCA. Places can be reserved for £10 with participants encouraged to raise £200.

Join in the first ever Make Tiny Changes Month and help us fundraise for young people's mental health.❤️



Idea 2. Plan a sponsored challenge or host an event and have guests donate



Set and track your goal at:

Tiny Changes Month

Tiny Changes has launched its first ever Tiny Changes Month, and is encouraging people to fundraise to help its work supporting young people and their mental health across Scotland. It asks people to pick a tiny change to fundraise with, with a host of ideas from a sponsored silence to a sponsored swim or a 48-hour readathon.

What will you challenge yourself to give up this lent?



Conquer your cravings and fundraise for The Connection

The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields Give it up!

The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London is asking people to give something up for Lent to raise funds with its Give it up! challenge. The money raised will go to support people who are rough sleeping, to move away from, and stay off, the streets of London.

Bournemouth Bay Run

The Bournemouth Bay Run takes place on 2 April, with people encouraged to do it for charity. People can do a half marathon, a 10k, a 5k, or a 1k kids fun run. Charities involved are Dorset Mind, Lewis-Manning Hospice Care, and RNLI. Anyone running for Dorset Mind who raises at least £50 will receive a t-shirt.

There are still a couple of places for this year's Great Birmingham Run for both the 10km and half marathon distances.

Great Birmingham Run

The Great Birmingham Run is another event that can be run for a good cause. This one takes place on Sunday 7 May, and offers a half marathon around the city, a 10k, and a kids race. A number of charities are offering places to people who would like to fundraise as well as run, including Adoption Focus and The Hospice Charity Partnership.