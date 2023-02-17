UK Youth & DCMS launch £470K outdoor learning fund – & other funding opportunities

UK Youth and DCMS have launched a £470k fund to support disadvantaged young people in England with outdoor learning experiences.

Grants are available to outdoor learning centres based in England, with a deadline for applications of 9am on Monday 27 February.

The Adventures Away From Home Fund will offer disadvantaged young people, aged 11-to-18, opportunities to engage in outdoor learning experiences that positively affect key areas of their development through connections with others and nature.

Applicants must be outdoor learning centres based in England and organisations must hold external quality assurance certification, such as LOtC, AALA or AHEOC Gold Standard. Applications are open now and must be made through the UK Youth portal. The funding can be for a full day session or a 2-night residential stay, and there is no minimum or maximum amount to apply for.

The launch of the Adventures Away From Home Fund is part of UK Youth’s campaign to raise awareness of the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on youth organisations and young people. The fund is separate from UK Youth’s recently launched Cost of Living Fund in partnership with Pears Foundation.

David Watts, Director of Outdoor Learning at UK Youth, said:

“We are delighted to be able to launch our Adventures Away From Home Fund, thanks to DCMS support, as youth work and outdoor learning are essential tools to help young people navigate these uncertain times. “We want to encourage outdoor learning providers to apply and support disadvantaged young people in their local community who are being impacted by a number of generational issues, such as the cost-of-living crisis, mental health concerns, a lack of employment opportunities and limited access to green spaces. Outdoor learning is a fundamental part of a young person’s journey to help them develop the skills of enquiry and critical thinking necessary for them to meet the social, economic, and environmental challenges of life. At the same time, it’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with the natural world, culture, and society, which can support lifelong engagement around physical literacy and support positive mental wellbeing. Every young person deserves this support.”

More funding opportunities

Funding available from Miller Homes Southern

New homes builder, Miller Homes Southern has donated £1,500 to the Hampshire-based charity EBP South, as part of its Community Fund initiative. This a fund introduced to give local community and charity groups the opportunity to apply for grants up to £2,000, providing financial support for local education, wellbeing, and sporting ventures.

The most recent funding round saw over 430 community groups and charities apply nationwide, with 96 not-for-profit organisations receiving financial support.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund, click here.

🏫Could your #school be School of the Year? #SustainableCityAwards supported by @MayorofLondon are open for entries until 20 February.



Awards donations of £3,000 funding available to the winners. Ts and Cs apply.



Find out more: https://t.co/qi6sCu4SD7 #schools #London pic.twitter.com/YJOYkMCARN — Global Action Plan (@globalactplan) February 16, 2023

📣The next round of the Scottish Government’s #NatureRestorationFund is now OPEN! Funding from £25k to £250k is available for projects tackling nature loss and climate change. Apply by 6 March 2023. https://t.co/QFQnCbGQne @ScotGovNetZero pic.twitter.com/gIvB7SEM68 — NatureScot (@nature_scot) February 9, 2023

#ICYMI: Applications are available to anyone in the Woolton area who wants to use funding to help improve recreation and education in the area.



You can apply by emailing ro*************@li*******.uk



Deadline: 31st March 2023.



Read more here: https://t.co/R61Z8yCiO7 — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) February 15, 2023

📣 #FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: #Grants of £300-£10,000 available for Coronation Big Lunches!



If you’re celebrating with a #CoronationBigLunch, you may qualify for a grant to help get the party started 🎉



Know a friend who might like this? Tag them 👇https://t.co/tXo933AEzG pic.twitter.com/bEFVyNDlVe — Darren Eden Project Communities – Central England (@EPC_CentralEng) February 15, 2023

Find out more about the impact @coopuk #Members are having helping communities stay warm. Apply for a Warm Spaces funding boost before applications close on 28 February 👉 https://t.co/5GyQrRPXvb #ItsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/4edgFyqtuO — Gemma Massey (@MrsMassx) February 17, 2023

Apply now to the University of Kent Student Philanthropy Fund.



💰Grants of between £500 – £1,200

🏖️Small community organisations in coastal communities

🧑🏻‍🤝‍🧑🏻Supporting people hit by #CostOfLivingCrisis

✍️Apply here: https://t.co/zR6RRn1FKP

⏰Deadline 6th March 2023#funding pic.twitter.com/3WF8saddhV — Kent Community Foundation (@KentCommunity) February 15, 2023