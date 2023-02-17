Allplants relaunches campaign for free school holiday meals – & other corporate partnerships
Allplants is working with The Felix Trust and City Harvest to get free meals to children eligible for free school meals in the holidays, while Aviva has become a Woodland Trust Carbon Partner with a £10mn donation. More on these and other corporate, and corporate fundraising partnerships below.
Allplants relaunches Not At School Dinners campaign
Allplants has relaunched its Not At School Dinners campaign. The initiative, launched for October half-term last year, will continue throughout every school holiday until free school meals are extended to children who need them in between term times. The initiative, which sees allplants match a meal for every donation made by its community, will deliver nearly 1,500 nutritious allplants meals to families facing holiday hunger on their doorstep in North London. Customers can donate the plant-based meals that are delivered to struggling families through allplants’ partnership with The Felix Project, and City Harvest. For every meal a customer donates, allplants will match it. Last year, across October half-term and the Christmas holidays allplants donated over 11,000 meals to children who are eligible for free school meals.
Aviva becomes Woodland Trust Carbon Partner with £10mn donation
Aviva has announced a £10 million donation to the Woodland Trust to support its Woodland Carbon Scheme, which will deliver carbon removal and biodiversity improvements through woodland creation and peatland restoration. The projects will occur across the UK at a number of Woodland Trust sites including three ‘Hero’ sites: Green Farm, Norfolk, Snaizeholme, and Smithills, Lancashire. The donation is part of Aviva’s £100 million commitment to remove carbon from the atmosphere using nature-based solutions and builds on the donations it has made in the last six months to the Wildlife Trusts in the UK and The Nature Trust in the Republic of Ireland.
Quaker Oats partners with Groundwork to support warm hubs across the UK
Quaker Oats has today announced a new initiative with the charity Groundwork, to support over 45 ‘warm hubs’ in local communities across the UK. The move aims to support people in need by providing warm, safe spaces at designated locations such as community centres, libraries, religious centres and other local facilities. As part of the initiative, Quaker will provide support and warm porridge to over 45 warm hubs, to help with running costs and ensure that they can stay open this winter. The ‘warm hubs’ are run by Groundwork and its network of charities nationwide, which encourages community action to tackle poverty and protect the environment. In addition to providing warmth and drying facilities, the hubs offer advice and services to help people manage their bills, alongside opportunities to socialise and take part in physical activity.
MetLife Foundation launches two-year partnership with Inspiring Girls International
MetLife Foundation’s partnership with Inspiring Girls International is aimed at empowering women of the future by building confidence in young girls and breaking down gender stereotypes in underserved communities through a focus on STEM careers, including here in the UK. Local Inspiring Girls teams with extensive school networks will work with MetLife volunteers to host school talks, speed-networking events, workshops and online activity to inspire girls aged 11-15 from underrepresented areas. This partnership is part of MetLife Foundation’s pledge of $150 million funding and 800,000 employee volunteer hours to support underserved and underrepresented communities. MetLife Foundation is investing $242,000 over two years on programmes in the UK, Spain, Italy and Poland, with the aim of reaching more than 3,500 girls through approximately 550 volunteer hours over the two-year partnership.
IT service provider Intercity donates over £91K to good causes
Birmingham-based IT service provider Intercity donated £91,600 for charitable causes in 2022 as part of a company-wide campaign to offer significant fundraising support to local and national charities close to its heart. The company’s latest fundraising efforts saw three team members participate in the St Basils Big Sleepout and raise over £800. The non-profit organisation works with young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness – with the annual Big Sleepout challenging people to spend one night sleeping outside in cardboard boxes at Birmingham’s Millennium Point building. In addition, Intercity recently partnered with the Rookery School in Handsworth on a tree-planting initiative, which saw the team plant 120 trees with the help of 20 primary school children.
Northcote Obsession Festival raises over £70K for Hospitality Action
1800 guests visited luxury Ribble Valley hotel Northcote between 20 January and 5 February, for the annual Obsession culinary festival, sampling dishes from 23 world-leading chefs that hold a combined 15 Michelin Stars between them. The event was a sell-out success, and raised around £73,000 for Hospitality Action. The money will be put towards a range of support services for hospitality people in need.
