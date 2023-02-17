Allplants relaunches campaign for free school holiday meals – & other corporate partnerships allplants CEO JP Petrides delivering meals to Manorfield Primary School in east London

Allplants is working with The Felix Trust and City Harvest to get free meals to children eligible for free school meals in the holidays, while Aviva has become a Woodland Trust Carbon Partner with a £10mn donation. More on these and other corporate, and corporate fundraising partnerships below.

Allplants relaunches Not At School Dinners campaign

Allplants has relaunched its Not At School Dinners campaign. The initiative, launched for October half-term last year, will continue throughout every school holiday until free school meals are extended to children who need them in between term times. The initiative, which sees allplants match a meal for every donation made by its community, will deliver nearly 1,500 nutritious allplants meals to families facing holiday hunger on their doorstep in North London. Customers can donate the plant-based meals that are delivered to struggling families through allplants’ partnership with The Felix Project, and City Harvest. For every meal a customer donates, allplants will match it. Last year, across October half-term and the Christmas holidays allplants donated over 11,000 meals to children who are eligible for free school meals.

We’re thrilled to join @WoodlandTrust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, as a Carbon Partner🌳



Our £10m donation will boost biodiversity & climate resilience, while our people help to create new native woodland💛



Aviva plc (@avivaplc) February 15, 2023

Aviva becomes Woodland Trust Carbon Partner with £10mn donation

Aviva becomes Woodland Trust Carbon Partner with £10mn donation

Aviva has announced a £10 million donation to the Woodland Trust to support its Woodland Carbon Scheme, which will deliver carbon removal and biodiversity improvements through woodland creation and peatland restoration. The projects will occur across the UK at a number of Woodland Trust sites including three ‘Hero’ sites: Green Farm, Norfolk, Snaizeholme, and Smithills, Lancashire. The donation is part of Aviva’s £100 million commitment to remove carbon from the atmosphere using nature-based solutions and builds on the donations it has made in the last six months to the Wildlife Trusts in the UK and The Nature Trust in the Republic of Ireland.

Quaker Oats partners with Groundwork to support warm hubs across the UK

Quaker Oats has today announced a new initiative with the charity Groundwork, to support over 45 ‘warm hubs’ in local communities across the UK. The move aims to support people in need by providing warm, safe spaces at designated locations such as community centres, libraries, religious centres and other local facilities. As part of the initiative, Quaker will provide support and warm porridge to over 45 warm hubs, to help with running costs and ensure that they can stay open this winter. The ‘warm hubs’ are run by Groundwork and its network of charities nationwide, which encourages community action to tackle poverty and protect the environment. In addition to providing warmth and drying facilities, the hubs offer advice and services to help people manage their bills, alongside opportunities to socialise and take part in physical activity.

🧬 We think Women in STEM are cool and we think you will too.



Inspiring Girls (@Inspiringgirlsf) February 15, 2023

MetLife Foundation launches two-year partnership with Inspiring Girls International

MetLife Foundation launches two-year partnership with Inspiring Girls International

MetLife Foundation’s partnership with Inspiring Girls International is aimed at empowering women of the future by building confidence in young girls and breaking down gender stereotypes in underserved communities through a focus on STEM careers, including here in the UK. Local Inspiring Girls teams with extensive school networks will work with MetLife volunteers to host school talks, speed-networking events, workshops and online activity to inspire girls aged 11-15 from underrepresented areas. This partnership is part of MetLife Foundation’s pledge of $150 million funding and 800,000 employee volunteer hours to support underserved and underrepresented communities. MetLife Foundation is investing $242,000 over two years on programmes in the UK, Spain, Italy and Poland, with the aim of reaching more than 3,500 girls through approximately 550 volunteer hours over the two-year partnership.

IT service provider Intercity donates over £91K to good causes

Birmingham-based IT service provider Intercity donated £91,600 for charitable causes in 2022 as part of a company-wide campaign to offer significant fundraising support to local and national charities close to its heart. The company’s latest fundraising efforts saw three team members participate in the St Basils Big Sleepout and raise over £800. The non-profit organisation works with young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness – with the annual Big Sleepout challenging people to spend one night sleeping outside in cardboard boxes at Birmingham’s Millennium Point building. In addition, Intercity recently partnered with the Rookery School in Handsworth on a tree-planting initiative, which saw the team plant 120 trees with the help of 20 primary school children.

Northcote Obsession Festival raises over £70K for Hospitality Action

1800 guests visited luxury Ribble Valley hotel Northcote between 20 January and 5 February, for the annual Obsession culinary festival, sampling dishes from 23 world-leading chefs that hold a combined 15 Michelin Stars between them. The event was a sell-out success, and raised around £73,000 for Hospitality Action. The money will be put towards a range of support services for hospitality people in need.

More partnership news

New Partnership Announcement 💙



Arnold Clark Cup (@ArnoldClarkCup) February 11, 2023

The #OmazeHouseDraw, Cornwall, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a separate annex. PLUS you'll be supporting our new charity partner, Marie Curie. ❤️



We're offering a 2 for 1 offer* when you enter. To claim click here 👉 https://t.co/Z8qHHDj8wV



Omaze UK (@OmazeUK) February 14, 2023

Carson McDowell (@carsonmcdowell) February 14, 2023

The Carson McDowell team had a love(ly) morning today, celebrating Valentine's Day with new charity partner Air Ambulance NI. We 'wore red for Air Ambulance NI' and gathered for coffee and cupcakes to hear from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland about the fantastic work they do.

📢 We are delighted to announce that @VOCALEdinburgh has been chosen as our new Charity of Choice partner for the next two years!



Lothian Buses (@on_lothianbuses) February 13, 2023

We are delighted to announce that VOCAL Edinburgh has been chosen as our new Charity of Choice partner for the next two years!

We would like to say a massive thank you to @always_possible for allowing us to be the official charity partner for their new Brighton Paradox podcast!



This 10-part series launched a few weeks ago and celebrates all the successes and challenges of Brighton and Hove. pic.twitter.com/gZXbP4vRYX — Rockinghorse Children's Charity (@Rockinghorse67) February 16, 2023

Leading Yorkshire law firm, Berwins has set its sights on the skies as it announces a new charity partner.



The firm will be working with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance throughout 2023.



Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (@HGchamber) February 15, 2023

Leading Yorkshire law firm, Berwins has set its sights on the skies as it announces a new charity partner. The firm will be working with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance throughout 2023.

Forest Holme Hospice Charity (@ForestHolme) February 10, 2023

Delighted to announce that Haskins Garden Ferndown has chosen Forest Holme as their new charity partner. Our first fundraising event will be this weekend, when our volunteers will be holding a bucket collection, stall and tombola in the foyer