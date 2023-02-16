GSR launches foundation with $10mn pledge

Melanie May

Melanie May | 16 February 2023 | News

James Newell
James Newell, GSR Foundation Executive Director

Global crypto market maker and liquidity provider GSR has pledged an initial $10mn (over £8.3mn) to establish the GSR Foundation, an independent grantmaking charity that will support nonprofit organisations across the world.

GSR has launched the foundation in response to the barriers to participation in tech, and in celebration of 10 years of business. the foundation will work to make access to tech opportunities more equitable and equal through strategic grant making and the sharing of thought leadership.

The $10mn donation formalises and grows a long-standing commitment by the firm to ESG and positive social impact, alongside building a best-in-class trading business.

Advertisement

James Newell will serve as GSR Foundation’s first Executive Director. Newell brings over 16 years of experience leading global nonprofit organisations and social businesses from management positions including Consultant, Executive, and Non-Executive Director.

Jakob Palmstierna, CEO, GSR and Founding Patron of the GSR Foundation said:

“The barriers that exist in communities today stem from a number of things – a practical lack of hardware to a cultural lack of precedent – and may be general to whole populations or targeted to specific demographics.

 

“Through our commitment to fund the GSR Foundation, we will have confidence that GSR lives its commitment to making social value creation an integral part of our DNA”.

 

Newell commented:

“I am thrilled to be joining the GSR Foundation as Director. I am excited to join a company genuinely solving problems with its philanthropy and working directly with our grantees to co-create solutions to challenging problems. Ultimately, sharing what we learn and building viable, scalable solutions that last.”

Related posts

9 February 2016

Arsenal Foundation dedicated matchday raises over £250k
30 April 2018

Unicef Australia uses cryptocurrency mining for fundraising
7 June 2018

Royal Marsden receives largest-ever single donation of £25m
9 October 2019

UNICEF adopts cryptocurrency with fund launch

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.