Glastonbury ticket draw to raise earthquake funds hits target on first day

A prize draw allowing music fans to win exclusive stage-side tickets at this summer’s Glastonbury festival in support of the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal has hit its initial target in just one day.

The Glastonbury festival has donated 10 pairs of tickets to Oxfam to raise funds to support those hit by the earthquake.

The prize draw opened on Crowdfunder at 9am on Wednesday 15 February with tickets priced at £10. It has already raised over £400,000.

Tickets come with variety of experiences, including:

a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch a band from the side of the legendary Pyramid stage on the viewing platform

watching a set from the Other Stage viewing platform

and backstage tour of West Holts and watching an act from stage pit

The draw was announced as the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal hit £74 million in funds raised to support those who survived the earthquake on 6 February. Proceeds from the prize draw will go directly to Oxfam and will be included in the total for the DEC’s joint appeal.

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive Officer at Oxfam GB, said:

“I would like to express our appreciation for Glastonbury’s kind gesture. This will help us to give festival fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while making a real difference to people hit hard in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “People who have lost everything urgently need vital aid to meet their basic needs while surviving through their grief. The money raised from the raffle of the Glastonbury tickets will provide more families and individuals with emergency shelter, winter kits, water and food.”

The prize draw closes on 8 March at 5pm. By entering, people can win a pair of tickets for general admission weekend tickets. Entrants of the raffle must be 18 years of age. Multiple entries are permitted, but only one prize per entrant will be given.

More on the DEC appeal here.