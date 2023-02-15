Stars to take to catwalk for Oxfam’s London Fashion Week show Oxfam sourced clothing on rail

Supermodel Erin O’Connor, activist, model, author, broadcaster and British Vogue Contributing Editor, Munroe Bergdorf, and DJ Woody Cook are among the stars taking to the catwalk for Oxfam’s London Fashion Week show this week.

Fashion Fighting Poverty 23 will be held at the Vinyl Factory in Soho on Thursday, and is Oxfam’s third fashion show. It aims to change the view that second-hand is second best, and shine a light on the environmental importance of shopping pre-loved.

eBay is sponsoring the show, with the runway looks to be available in an eBay for Charity auction to raise funds for Oxfam.

Advertisement

Other stars in the show will include:

Presenters Matt Allwright, Katrina Ridley, and Miquita Oliver

Poet and actress, Greta Bellamacina

Singer-songwriter Birdy

Trainspotting social media sensation, Francis Bourgeois

Love Island finalist and eBay’s first ever pre-loved ambassador, Tasha Ghouri

Activist, model, author, broadcaster and British Vogue Contributing Editor, Munroe Bergdorf

Costume designer Sandy Powell OBE

The clothes have been sourced from Oxfam’s shops and the Oxfam Online Shop and the show’s looks will be styled by Bay Garnett, Oxfam’s Independent Fashion Advisor. The invite-only event will also feature a special performance by Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace.

Lorna Fallon, Oxfam’s Retail Director said:

“Fashion Fighting Poverty 23 is a celebration of Oxfam fashion. For over 75 years our shops have been selling clothes to raise money for Oxfam’s vital poverty-fighting work with some of the most vulnerable communities across the world. “So, what better way to shine a light on the power of fashion for good, than by putting second-hand clothes in the spotlight at London Fashion Week. We’re bringing show-stopping, sustainable looks to the catwalk, reflecting the huge range that can be found in our stores where everyone can find something unique, whatever their taste or style. “There’s simply never been a more important time to remind audiences of the link between fashion and climate change. Choosing second-hand fashion is a positive action we can all take to reduce the need, and demand, for brand-new clothes and the polluting emissions they make. Oxfam fashion is empowering because it looks great, and it does good in the world.”

The auction will go live during the show.

More celeb-related fundraising

Musicians donate lyrics for UNICEF Ukraine campaign

Famous artists including Paul Simon, the Rolling Stones, Coldplay, and Nick Cave, have donated lyrics for a global charity campaign to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

#bravehood, created by nonprofit GUIDING LIGHT in support of UNICEF and in partnership with the artists, aims to support children in need by providing emergency shelter, healthcare, psycho-social support and more. All of the net proceeds from the campaign will be donated.

The lyrics are being used on a range of merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags. All products in the collection are certified eco-friendly, and printed by GUIDING LIGHT’s production partner Printful.

All items have been exclusively produced for the campaign, and are temporarily available until the end of this month, 28 February, at www.supportbravehood.org.

Other artists who have donated their lyrics are, R.E.M., Garbage, Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries, Dido, Glen Hansard, Natalie Merchant, and Wir sind Helden. According to GUIDING LIGHT, the lyrics donated are all ‘words from the heart’, representing ‘hope, peace, unity, and bravehood’.

The Who Headline Statues to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust has joined forces with entertainment company Toikido to give music fans the chance to own a piece of unique music memorabilia with the launch of a new limited-edition product: ‘The Who’ Headliner Statue.

The Who frontman, and Honorary Patron of the charity, Roger Daltrey CBE, has curated Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual series of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000.

Based on the original logo design by Jamie Hewlett, synonymous with the charity’s Royal Albert Hall shows, there are only 500 of the limited-edition range of The Who Headliner Statues available to purchase. Standing at 8” tall, the statues feature The Who’s iconic target logo on the ‘headliner’ character’s t-shirt, together with Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s signatures printed on the base.

Available to pre-order with shipping from February 2023, all statues come individually wrapped in a bespoke gift box with satin fabric lining, with 100% of the proceeds donated directly to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Available for £199.99 RRP each, sales are set to raise nearly £30,000.