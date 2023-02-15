Monthly focus: CRMs for fundraising Photo by Unseop Kang on Pexels.com.

Welcome to UK Fundraising’s 2023 focus on CRMs for fundraising. Each year we share information, advice, new services, case studies and ask key questions to help fundraisers make the most of their CRM.

Explore links to all our coverage this month.

We also welcome contributions and insight into how you use CRMs and what you expect from them. Do comment on our content’s comments sections and on our social channels.

This month’s focus is kindly supported by:

Explore past focuses on CRMs