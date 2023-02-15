Latest Third Sector Trends report reveals insights into nonprofits’ political activity at local level

Melanie May

Melanie May | 15 February 2023 | News

Two women (one in a wheelchair) sit at a table by a computer, talking. By Marcus Aurelius on Pexels

With the Charity Commission’s guidance on the use of social media for charities currently in consultation, a new Third Sector Trends report has provided insights into how much political activity is going on among nonprofits at local level.

Third Sector Trends in England and Wales 2022: relationships, influencing and collaboration looks at the extent, incidence and purpose of sector influencing in England and Wales for what it believes is the first time using a big representative survey. The report includes insights into how nonprofits use digital media for campaigning.

It shows that a majority of organisations steer clear of political issues:

Advertisement

Digital campaigning varies by size of organisations. Larger organisations (36%) are more involved than the smallest organisations (23%), although smaller organisations are much more numerous.

The purposes of digital campaigning can be identified by looking at the beneficiaries served by organisations, the report says. For example, its findings show that 68% of organisations that work for people with concerns about gender and sexuality engage in some form of campaigning. All of these organisations (100%) use digital media to campaign. At the other end of the spectrum, of those organisations which serve ‘people in general’ only 45% engage in campaigning – of which 76% use social media to campaign.

Collaboration & relationships with local public sector

Among its other areas of focus, the report also looks at how nonprofits work together, as well as with the local public sector. It found that:

Looking at relationships with local public sector, the study found that nonprofits are now more likely to feel that local public sector organisations keep them informed about issues affecting them than in 2010 (rising from 62% in 2010 to 72% in 2022). Around half feel that their organisation is appropriately involved in developing and implementing policies that are relevant to them however – a figure that has remained unchanged since 2014. About 40% said they have no relationship with the local public sector.

Rob Williamson, Chief Officer of the Community Foundation said:

“There’s talk in all sectors about the value of collaboration and this report shows the depth and importance of the sector’s internal and external relationships. These relationships maintain the third sector’s social impact because, collectively, the sector as a whole is worth more than the sum of the parts. It’s not all about formal partnership working, complementary action is vital too – where organisations stay independent but work collectively towards a common purpose.”

The full report can be downloaded from the Community Foundations site. Third Sector Trends has been surveying the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector every three years since 2010. In 2022, 6,070 responses were received across England and Wales (an average of around 600 responses in each region).

About the Charity Commission draft guidance on charities’ use of social media

The Charity Commission’s draft guidance on how charities should use social media is currently in consultation with the sector invited to respond before the deadline of 14 March. The Commission says that its casework suggests some trustees have limited oversight of their charities’ use of social media compared to other aspects of their communication and engagement strategy and that the guidance is intended to help trustees improve this understanding and clarify their responsibilities.

The guidance says charities can ‘engage on emotive or controversial topics if this is a way of achieving its charitable purpose’, but that trustees must take action if social media has ‘problematic content’.  One area that has been highlighted by sector figures as requiring further clarification concerns the use of personal social media accounts and the recommendation that trustees set rules on how they can be used.

The guidance says that trustees, employees or volunteers are free to post or share personal content and viewpoints on their own social media accounts but that sometimes an individual’s posts can be interpreted as reflecting those of a charity. Trustees, it says, are responsible for identifying and managing risks like this, such as by being clear on rules and policies.

Related posts

25 January 2016

Fundraising media DNA: social media – is this the future of fundraising?
16 February 2016

Bernie Sanders’ campaign attracts multiple small online donations
18 April 2016

Social media drives response but can fail on donations, says study
17 March 2022

Brands unite to show solidarity with Ukraine

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.