Fundraising Valentine’s Day ideas – cockroaches or flowers?
It’s Valentine’s Day today, and there are a range of gift and revenge ideas available that also give back to good causes. Here are a few.
Following its popularity last year, Dartmoor Zoo is once again offering to let people name a cockroach after a not-so-loved one this Valentine’s Day for a £5 donation.
Along with naming a cockroach, people will receive a customisable certificate featuring their chosen name.
Advertisement
Dartmoor Zoo isn’t the only place offering to let people name cockroaches. Sea Life Bray Aquarium in Wicklow has a new ‘Ranger Hut’ area, home to Madagascan hissing cockroaches and African land snails. For a small donation to the Sea Life Trust, those feeling less than romantic this Valentine’s Day can choose a name for these new residents.
SEE ALSO: This Valentine’s Day I’m in love with offensive fundraising (14 February 2020)
Elsewhere, Revolution bars are asking people to metaphorically burn the clothing they’ve been hanging onto from their ex, by handing it over in return for a free shot. The bars will then donate the clothing to charity. There are 48 taking part across the UK.
Other ideas with a charitable slant include generating free donations when Valentine’s shopping through Give as you Live, sending an ecard via Don’t Send Me a Card that generates a donation for Action Duchenne, or choosing to Wear it Red for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and donating £2. Animal lovers can also adopt a donkey for their special someone at the Donkey Sanctuary, or an orphaned elephant or rhino through Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
There was also the chance to win tickets to the Valentine’s Day Massacre Comedians Charity Boxing Event in Ulster by donating to PIPS to enter.
For the more traditional among us, you could just buy some flowers that include a donation to charity. Prestige Flowers has a range of Valentine’s Day flowers that see 25% of the purchase price going to Cancer Research UK.
More Valentine’s Day fundraising
- Ideas for fundraising on Valentine’s Day (8 January 1997)
- 12 Valentine’s Day fundraising ideas (12 February 2015)
- Cat charities get the cream on Valentine’s Day ecards, say CharityGreetings (10 February 2011)