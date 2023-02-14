Fundraising Valentine’s Day ideas – cockroaches or flowers?

It’s Valentine’s Day today, and there are a range of gift and revenge ideas available that also give back to good causes. Here are a few.

Following its popularity last year, Dartmoor Zoo is once again offering to let people name a cockroach after a not-so-loved one this Valentine’s Day for a £5 donation.

Along with naming a cockroach, people will receive a customisable certificate featuring their chosen name.

Dartmoor Zoo isn’t the only place offering to let people name cockroaches. Sea Life Bray Aquarium in Wicklow has a new ‘Ranger Hut’ area, home to Madagascan hissing cockroaches and African land snails. For a small donation to the Sea Life Trust, those feeling less than romantic this Valentine’s Day can choose a name for these new residents.



Elsewhere, Revolution bars are asking people to metaphorically burn the clothing they’ve been hanging onto from their ex, by handing it over in return for a free shot. The bars will then donate the clothing to charity. There are 48 taking part across the UK.

🎁 Wanting to show a loved one you care?



This Valentine's Day, when you order flowers, a gift, or even just a card, sign up & generate a donation for us via our fundraising partner @GiveasyouLive > https://t.co/2JocDEedKJ pic.twitter.com/X6p98WNF6z — Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity (@YorkshireBTC) February 8, 2023

Other ideas with a charitable slant include generating free donations when Valentine’s shopping through Give as you Live, sending an ecard via Don’t Send Me a Card that generates a donation for Action Duchenne, or choosing to Wear it Red for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and donating £2. Animal lovers can also adopt a donkey for their special someone at the Donkey Sanctuary, or an orphaned elephant or rhino through Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

We will be hosting Wear it Red day on Tuesday 14 February. Join us in celebrating Valentine’s Day @RWT_NHS.



Text RWTLOVE to 70085 to donate £2. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message & you’ll be opting to hear more from us. 👕❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ads3GXx497 — The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity (@TheRWTCharity) February 8, 2023

There was also the chance to win tickets to the Valentine’s Day Massacre Comedians Charity Boxing Event in Ulster by donating to PIPS to enter.

Want to win a pair of tickets to the highly anticipated Valentine's Day Massacre Comedians Charity Boxing Event at the Ulster Hall? We have 1 pair exclusive to Q Radio! To enter, make a donation via the JustGiving page, all proceeds to @PipsCharityhttps://t.co/XHJzDtAo4d — QRadio (@QRadioOfficial) February 6, 2023

For the more traditional among us, you could just buy some flowers that include a donation to charity. Prestige Flowers has a range of Valentine’s Day flowers that see 25% of the purchase price going to Cancer Research UK.



