Funding & grant opportunities – round up

A quick round up of funding opportunities available around the UK, from RSE’s Personal Research Fellowships, to funding for recycling programmes, and local opportunities.

RSE Personal Research Fellowships available

RSE Personal Research Fellowships are open for applications, with a deadline of 12noon on 28 March.

The Fellowships provide eligible applicants with the opportunity to take up to twelve months to focus on a research project of their choice. The award provides funding for the appointment of a temporary replacement to enable the awardee to take research leave, either in their own institution or elsewhere, whilst remaining in continuous employment with their present employer. In addition to funding the salary for the replacement member of staff (including on costs), this grant funds research costs for the awardee.

Advertisement

Applicants must be existing members of academic staff on open-ended or continuing contracts in a Higher Education Institution, Research Institution, or Cultural Institution in Scotland.

More on this here.

Funding available from the JAZZ™ Apple Foundation

The JAZZ™ Apple Foundation supports people, groups and charitable endeavours that share its beliefs of nourishing and supporting the next generation of young people in the UK, the importance of a healthy, balanced diet, and of sports and physical exercise.

Since its formation, the Foundation has helped over 1,000 people and handed out over £20,000 in awards to a range of good causes ranging from junior football teams to dance and ballet clubs.

Award winners are selected monthly by the Jazz Apples team and the application form can be found here.

New funding available to boost recycling on-the-go

Environmental charity Hubbub and McDonald’s have launched a new #InTheLoop grant fund to help local authorities and other interested organisations boost out-of-home recycling in public spaces.

The #InTheLoop fund will support two new projects to introduce or improve their recycling infrastructure using the #InTheLoop toolkit, which include guidance on how to roll out a successful recycling on-the-go campaign.

The new funding has been provided by McDonald’s and will grant the two successful applicants £8,000 each to invest in, and boost, anti-litter and recycling facilities. As well as the funding, Hubbub will provide ongoing support based on the charity’s expertise and experience in delivering recycling campaigns. This includes support with project management and design to help bring their projects to reality and to support their delivery.

The fund is open to any organisation based in Great Britain. The application deadline is 17 March 2023.

For more information on the grant funding and to access the In The Loop toolkit, including downloadable assets, visit here or contact in*******@hu****.uk.

New fund to support projects in Gravesham and Medway

Kent Community Foundation has been appointed by The Lower Thames Crossing to administer grants for community and environment projects in Gravesham and Medway through their pilot Community Fund.

Grassroots organisations in Gravesham and Medway are invited to apply to Kent Community Foundation for grants of up to £10,000 from the Lower Thames Crossing Fund. It will open with £250,000, which will be allocated to projects in Kent and Essex. Kent Community Foundation will administer grants for projects in Gravesham and Medway and Essex Community Foundation for projects in Havering, Brentwood and Thurrock.

The initiative is being funded through National Highways’ Designated Funds programme, which is a national initiative that looks beyond managing the county’s Strategic Road Network, to deliver lasting benefits for communities and the environment.

Community projects that will be considered for grants from the Lower Thames Crossing Fund should meet one of the following criteria:

Encouraging physical activity and increasing public use of local green spaces Improving the health and wellbeing of local communities

Helping communities to connect with their heritage

Supporting local people to secure permanent employment in the area

Increasing the use of technology to help local communities better understand the

Lower Thames Crossing proposals and inspire future careers in construction

Improving signage and or way markings to increase accessibility for walkers, cyclists and horse riders

To contact Kent Community Foundation about funding from the Lower Thames Crossing Fund call 01303 814500, email ad***@ke****.uk or visit here.

NFL Foundation & Sport England partner on funding for Greater Manchester & Birmingham

NFL Foundation UK and Sport England have announced a partnership to provide joint grant funding across Birmingham and Greater Manchester to positively impact local charities.

The NFL Foundation UK and Sport England will provide joint grant funding to deliver NFL Flag programmes in co-created partnerships with local community charities in Greater Manchester and Birmingham. Each bespoke partnership will seek positive outputs and outcomes for young people around education, employment, building inclusive communities and improving physical and mental wellbeing.

As part of the Sport England partnership, the NFL Foundation UK will be working with Greater Manchester and Birmingham community groups for at least the next two years, supporting them to provide NFL Flag Football programmes, training, and equipment to help young people aged 12-20 access positive pathways and develop the skills, confidence, and self-belief to create their own future, impact society and reach their potential.

The programme currently works with eight community groups across 13 London boroughs, delivering youth football to engage over 2500 young people in the capital, 58% of which are female and 75% who are from a diverse ethnic background.

To register interest and apply for funding please visit here.

Chester community organisations invited to apply for funding

Community organisations across Chester and the surrounding area are being urged to apply for grants worth hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds to help their life-changing work. The Chester Bluecoat Charity is giving charities and voluntary organisations the chance to secure funding to support their work helping the disadvantaged and people living in poverty in the Chester area.

The Chester Bluecoat Charity – the city’s oldest charity – awarded more than £240,000 to local good causes in 2022 and is hoping to make an even bigger impact in 2023 as the cost of living crisis continues.

The grant-giving charity is particularly keen to hear from organisations that work with children and young people. Organisations can choose to apply for strategic funding of at least £2,000 or a small funding grant of less than £500.

Organisations can choose to apply for two types of grants offered by The Chester Bluecoat Charity: strategic funding and small funding. The strategic funding programme provides grants of at least £2,000 to schemes that aim to make a lasting difference in the community over several years, while the small funding offers a single grant of less than £500.

To apply for a grant or find out more, call The Chester Bluecoat Charity on 01244 345787 or visit here.

Jill Scott

Football Foundation to increase funding to enable more women & girls to play

The Football Foundation has made its biggest ever commitment to delivering facilities that provide equal access to women and girls playing football.

This year, more money than ever will be delivered by the Football Foundation into facilities across the country to create more and better places to play for everyone.

23 of these sites across England will be named after each of the Lionesses who roared their way to success at the UEFA Women’s EUROs 2022 and inspired a nation to get down to their local pitch, some for the first time.

The Jill Scott Pitch is the first site to be unveiled with Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Ella Toone joining her later this year and further announcements to come in 2024. All the facilities will be in and around the Lionesses’ hometowns or places that shaped their footballing careers.

Clubs and organisations who are successful in their funding application to the Football Foundation will have demonstrated the same player pathway will exist for women and girls as for their male counterparts. To support this at the planning and project activation stages, the Football Foundation will increase its work with Facilities Lead Officers and Women and Girls Lead Officers at County FAs to identify projects that will have the greatest impact on female participation.

More on the funding commitment here.

Applications open for Media Trust Intersectional Reporting Programme

Media Trust’s Intersectional Reporting Programme is aimed at helping charities and journalists incorporate intersectionality in storytelling and news reporting.

After a successful first round of training in 2022, it is looking to recruit its second cohort of 15 micro-medium sized charities for a series of workshops (three online and two in person) between mid-March and May 2023.

The workshop topics will include:

Defining intersectionality

Research around how multiple disadvantages are reported in the media

Key principles for framing stories through an intersectional lens

The effective use of data sets in telling compelling stories and tackling misinformation

Working collaboratively on storytelling

How to pitch intersectional stories to the media

Applications close at 6pm on Monday 27 February. More here.

Funding available for events bringing communities together for London Mayor’s Community Weekend

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, are inviting groups from across London to apply for funding to bring communities together this summer for London’s first-ever Mayor’s Community Weekend.

The Mayor’s Community Weekend takes place from Friday 23 June to Sunday 25 June 2023, and aims to celebrate London’s resilience and diversity by uniting people through community-led activities, such as volunteering, litter picking, street parties, sports festivals, or holding a picnic in the park.

£250,000 of National Lottery funding is being made available for events and activities that bring different groups together, strengthen existing connections and make new ones. Grants ranging from £500 to £1,500 will be on offer to groups across all of Greater London’s 32 boroughs and the City of London.

Applications close at 12 noon on Wednesday 1 March, 2023. More here.