Stars support Funding Network event & other celebrity news

Milly Pickles joins Legs4Africa as ambassador

Disability advocate and TikTok star Milly Pickles has been appointed as the new ambassador for Legs4Africa, supporting the organisation in raising its voice to spearhead a positive change for amputees in sub-Saharan Africa. Milly will join fellow para-athletes, such as Julie Rogers and Rosie Bancroft, in helping Bristol charity Legs4Africa which collects unwanted prosthetic legs from around the world and gives them a new home to help amputees in Africa get back on their feet.

Ruby Wax among celebs backing charities at Celebrity Connector event

Comedians Ruby Wax and Jen Brister and chef Tom Aikens backed three small charities – Frazzled Cafe, Bloody Good Period and Only a Pavement Away – at The Funding Network’s Celebrity Connector on Wednesday 8 February. At this online crowdfunding event, the three charities and their celebrity patrons had six minutes to tell the audience about their work followed by a fast-paced pledging session from which they each hoped to raise £10,000.

Celebrities with lived experience of dementia support new charity campaign

Celebrities with lived experience of dementia are supporting Dementia UK’s new ‘I live with dementia’ campaign, by hosting a series of virtual events to offer vital support to families and individuals impacted by dementia. The stars will be sharing their personal experience, tips, and advice on living with the condition. They are: DJ, songwriter, producer, and musical pioneer Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan); British TV personality, ex-TOWIE cast member, and parenting influencer Georgia Kousouloul and Commonwealth Games middle-distance runner Adelle Tracey. The ‘I live with dementia’ events will take place throughout February 2023 and will see the line-up of celebrity stars have an open conversation with one of the charity’s dementia specialist Admiral Nurses, Victoria Lyons, about the realities of living with dementia.

Princess Beatrice during a visit to the research lab at the Centre For Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research, Blizard Institute (Queen Mary University), London – in her newly appointed role as patron of the British Skin Foundation.📸 @KirstyOConnor_ pic.twitter.com/V1K2YMLoO0 — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) February 7, 2023

Princess Beatrice conducts visit as Patron of British Skin Foundation

HRH Princess Beatrice, in her newly appointed role as Patron of the British Skin Foundation, recently visited London’s Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers. Princess Beatrice also met Nicky Ewart, a survivor of skin cancer, who is the Ladies Captain for Denham Golf Club and has chosen the British Skin Foundation as the Club’s Charity of the Year.

Clare Balding & Alice Arnold join Mintridge Foundation as Patrons

Mintridge Foundation has welcomed Clare Balding CBE and Alice Arnold, to its team as Patrons. The pair will bring their extensive sporting expertise to the charity and hope they can play their part in it achieving its ambitious 2023 goal of helping 15,000 school-aged children. Now with Britain’s award-winning broadcaster, author and commentator, Clare Balding CBE and her wife – the British broadcaster and journalist, Alice Arnold – on the team, the charity has over 40 of the UK’s sports stars on its roster of Patrons and Ambassadors, including Olympians, Paralympians and other professional sports stars from over 20 sports such as Shona McCallin MBE, Pamela Cookey, Patrick Foster and many more. Together, they will work with young people in schools, clubs and academies across the UK to nurture talent, increase confidence and enhance life skills, alongside raising awareness about the importance of maintaining both mental and physical wellbeing.