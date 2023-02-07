Youth cancer charity rebrands

Yorkshire-based national youth cancer charity The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust has rebranded as Project Youth Cancer.

The rebrand marks the charity’s shift to increase support for young people with cancer throughout the region, in both body and mind. This includes the launch of a new one-to-one counselling service, which is now being made available to young people with cancer throughout Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, with the support of a donation from Leeds Building Society.

Charity Ambassador Sarah Dransfield & the new branding

The charity marked its 25th anniversary last year, and has since worked through an extensive branding process with the support of Frank & Alex Brand Strategy who gifted their time and expertise. The new website has also been gifted free of charge by Forty4Three.

It was first established in 1996 by Jacquie Roeder who set it up in the name of her daughter who died from cancer at 17. As well as supporting young people, it also works to increase awareness around how cancers behave differently for adolescents and young adults and the lack of relevant research in this age group. It helps to fund research projects working towards better diagnosis and treatment, and supports 47 specialist hospitals throughout the UK that treat teenage cancer, providing support mechanisms, such as technology, to improve time spent on hospital wards, and donates 500 Christmas presents to young people spending Christmas in hospital every year.

To mark the rebrand, the charity is showcasing a film featuring students from Laura Crane’s old college in Huddersfield, Greenhead College.

Commenting on the rebrand, Project Youth Cancer’s CEO, Pam Thornes, said:

“We had already shifted our focus to include mental wellbeing a couple of years ago, so it felt like a logical step to completely reassess how we supported our patients and see if we could help fill the void that existed in mental health support.”

Charity Ambassador Sarah Dransfield (pictured) went through treatment for cancer at the age of sixteen and added:

“It’s vital that young people with cancer are given the support they need WHEN they need it. We don’t want them being added to a waiting list, we want to deliver the counselling quickly at the point of need, and that’s where Project Youth Cancer will come in. Often patients need this extra support after treatment is finished and “normal” life returns. Project Youth Cancer will be there for them at this time.”