Worth a read: talking about overhead to donors Photo by Arthur Brognoli on pexels.com.

The first in a series about books, journal articles, and reports that fundraisers might find inspiring.

The discussion of core costs, or overhead, in fundraising materials is a particular bug-bear of mine.

Mainly because what makes core costs low can be outside of the charity’s control. Comic Relief, with

large sums to invest before distribution, state that:

“No money donated directly by the public goes to pay our running costs. We cover these in

Does this type of communication fuel an unhelpful narrative that goes along the lines of “charities

that do it right don’t spend public donations on running costs”? Thus, driving donor demand for ever

lower overhead ratios, with the long-term potential to create poorly governed and managed

charities that are less effective and efficient. Or administrative staff that are stretched to breaking

point.

This is not a new topic, there is a lot of literature out there already (Bennett, 2009; Karlan & Wood,

2017; NfpSynergy & ImpACT Coalition, 2006) .

Small overhead isn’t the same as cost-effective

Caviola et. al.’s (2014) journal article on this topic cuts straight to a useful point, small overhead isn’t

the same as cost effective. I don’t know if we say that often enough. Then they think about what to

say to help donors make choices that align with what really does matter to them, which is handy.

Like all good academics, they offer a nifty term that can leave you asking, what’s that when it’s at

home: ‘evaluability bias’. In a nutshell, donors use data they can make sense of, or to quote them

“the tendency to weight the importance of an attribute in proportion to its ease of evaluation.”

The punchline in their abstract that made me sit up was:

“when presented with a single charity, people are willing to donate more to a charity with

low overhead ratio, regardless of cost-effectiveness. However, when people are presented

with two charities simultaneously—thereby enabling comparative evaluation—they base

their donation behavior on cost-effectiveness…”

It is in some ways a simplistic analysis of giving. They state that “If the aim of charitable donation is

to maximize the impact of one’s donation […] then people should prefer to donate to those charities

that are most cost-effective.” We know that giving decisions are more complicated than that

(Bekkers & Wiepking, 2011). But when we say how little (or how much) we spend on overhead, we

are talking to that element of donor decision making. So, it remains a useful study even if only to

guide your discussion of overhead.

They touch on the phenomenon of what you measure, becomes what’s important, and how this has

potentially impacted the way we communicate with donors:

“as the overhead ratio is more readily available for most charities because it is straightforward to calculate, it becomes easier to choose a charity based on this aspect. “Measuring cost-effectiveness, on the other hand, can be extremely difficult and requires

extensive empirical research…”

Although my professional fundraising experience says that measuring overhead isn’t that simple

(The Urban Institute and Indiana University, 2004) . I’ve been involved in the arguments about what

goes in, what doesn’t, and who decides. But I take their point. Actually, we know impact reporting is

important but difficult (Breckell, Harrison, & Robert, 2010) , and the discussion of comparing cost

effectiveness may be just a fraught with pitfalls as comparison of overheads.



In the Caviola et. al.’s (2014) they compare the effectiveness, impact against cost, of two charities. It

is this comparison that drives the donor behaviour in favour of effectiveness rather than low

overheads (warning, this is theoretical giving, but read their justification for the research model).

That’s a tricky move for us to take in fundraising material, we’re hardly likely to seek to discredit

each other, thankfully it’s not how the nonprofit sector works.

I once worked for a canine charity, which provided assistance-dogs. The fundraiser before me had done a very good job of comparing the cost of an assistance dog with the cost of an equivalent service from the NHS. In comparison we are stunningly cost effective, no slight to the NHS but trained dogs are just cheaper than care assistants.

My recommendation, before you decide how and when to include details of your overheads, is to

give this paper a read. It’s not a how-to, but it might help you, to help your donors, to reduce their

‘evaluability bias’.

