Filmmakers sought for Media Trust’s Volunteer Films scheme Copyright: Synergy Theatre by Dean Moore

Media Trust is inviting professional filmmakers with five or more years of industry experience to create a short film or commercial for London-based grassroots charities.

Media Trust’s Volunteer Films scheme has been running for over ten years for different funders including City Bridge Trust and John Lyon’s Charity, and brings together directors and grassroots charities to make creative, compelling short films. The films vary in style and touch on social issues ranging from literacy and music therapy to mental health awareness.

This year’s project runs from April to September 2023. The films will be launched at a private screening at a London venue (previous venues have included the Barbican, the Ham Yard Hotel and Curzon) and promoted across social media by the individual charities to help raise awareness of their work and the difference they make to people’s lives.

The funder can either nominate a number of charities, a minimum of ten per project, who would benefit from a film or Media Trust can help administer an application process for their beneficiaries.

Filmmakers volunteer their time and expertise to produce a film of up to three minutes, and will be given £1,500 including VAT to cover production costs. There is an approximate commitment of two days shooting and three days editing, which can be worked around the filmmaker’s existing schedules. Filmmakers can be self-shooting, self-editing, or part of a bigger production team, and will receive guidance and support from Media Trust throughout the project.

Once completed, copyright of the film belongs to the charity and they are given all assets created during the filmmaking process for their own use.

Examples of previous Volunteer Films include:

#WordsTakeYouPlaces for Doorstep Library by Michaela Lowe, winner of Best Charity Film at The Third Sector Awards (2020)

BUD for MindFood by BAFTA winning director Claire Norowzian (2021)

Me & My Stammer for Action for Stammering Children by Simon K Matthews, nominated for Best Charity Film at the Smiley Charity Awards (2022)

Filmmakers interested in taking part in the scheme this year must apply here by 28 February.