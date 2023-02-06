10 corporate partnerships supporting UK good causes

Cove Communities UK has announced a partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust with fundraising activity taking place across three areas, while local business support is enabling the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to offer a streaming service to NHS staff and patients. More on these partnerships, and others taking place across the UK.

Cove Communities UK launches charity partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust

To mark World Cancer Day on 4 February Cove Communities UK has announced a new charity partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust. Its fundraising efforts will start by focusing on three key areas: For every meal sold from a children’s menu, a 50p donation will be made by Cove Communities UK to Teenage Cancer Trust, applicable across all its UK holiday parks; guests can also opt to donate an amount of their choice at the point of booking their Cove holiday; and teams across all parks will be encouraged to take part and manage a variety of fundraising activities. They will also have the chance to take part in mass participation and challenge events across the country.

Real estate software platform supports My Name’5 Doddie Foundation with bike ride

Real estate software platform fu3e. is supporting the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation with a 555-mile charity bike ride, raising money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND). fu3e.’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rob Henderson, will be among a team of fu3e.’s partners and customers, including CEO of Harrison Street, Paul Bashir and Managing Director at Ares Management Chris Davidson, raising money in tribute to former Scotland rugby international Doddy Weir, who sadly passed away after suffering from MND in November 2022. The event will see participants start their journey at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, cycling towards the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to deliver the match ball on time for the Doddie Weir Cup, taking place on 12 February 2023.

Local business support helps Derbyshire Wildlife Trust provide streaming service for NHS staff & patients

NHS patients and staff will be able to experience the health benefits of accessing nature on a Derbyshire Wildlife Trust reserve while they are in hospital thanks to a new streaming service made possible with a donation from local businesses. Staff and volunteers who work at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Willington Wetlands Nature Reserve have partnered with Miller Homes and two of its contractors, KB Scaffolding and Apex Scaffolding to organise a donation of scaffolding, which has been used to create a filming structure and to erect boardwalks and bridges to enable better access for the Trust’s team to carry out wildlife surveying transects and other essential maintenance work to support wildlife on the reserve. Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has previously worked with Derby Hospitals to stream images to patients but now hopes to include pre-recorded videos and explore the possibility of live streaming footage as it happens. The hope is to expand the scheme into more local hospitals so that more patients can benefit. The Trust will also make the footage available to the wider public, who may not be able to access the reserve in person, via a secure and dedicated web-link on its website.

Photo: Jeff Holmes for FUEL10K

FUEL10K partners once more with FareShare

B Corp breakfast brand, FUEL10K, has announced the return of its partnership with FareShare this February, and is on a mission to donate its target of over 500,000 portions of porridge. With demand for food banks skyrocketing due to the cost-of-living crisis, throughout the month of February, FUEL10K will be donating a portion of porridge for every pot of porridge sold. All porridge donations will be distributed across its network of nearly 9,500 frontline charities, food banks and community groups. Through on-shelf promotions and nationwide listings with supermarkets, online retailers and convenience stores, FUEL10K expects sales of its protein-boosted Porridge Pots to generate over 500,000 portions of porridge in one month alone.

Beetham Nurseries partners with The Lighthouse Community Mental Health Hub & Carer Support South Lakes

A Cumbrian Garden Centre has partnered with two local charities for 2023, to assist in fundraising and awareness and help make a difference in the community. Beetham Nurseries has partnered with The Lighthouse Community Mental Health Hub and Carer Support South Lakes for 2023. The Lighthouse is a mental health peer support charity, based in Kendal and serving the South Lakeland area of Cumbria. Carer Support South Lakes identifies the needs of unpaid carers in the area, of any age, and provides quality services and support to help their health and wellbeing. Across the year, the Garden Centre will host events for and with the charities, help to fundraise and ultimately help to raise awareness in an official partnership lasting until the end of 2023.

HomeServe UK unveils Acorns Walsall as new regional charity partner

Walsall-based heating and plumbing specialist HomeServe UK has announced a new charity partnership with Acorns, a local children’s hospice providing lifeline care and support for local children and their families. The announcement of the regional charity partner follows a staff vote as part of the company’s ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ campaign, and is part of the business’ ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. As well as financial support, HomeServe UK will work to boost recognition of Acorns services and extend their reach through a fundraising and volunteering schedule.

Photo credit: Playmaker Films

Raheem Sterling Foundation and the National Portrait Gallery collaborate on youth programme

A collaboration between Raheem Sterling Foundation and the National Portrait Gallery has seen the launch of a new creative youth engagement and skills development programme – Making of Me – in London in a bid to raise the career aspirations of young people interested in expressing themselves through art. The programme will give 30 young people from London the chance to learn a variety of skills and the knowledge needed to progress into future creative careers. It will aim to strengthen their sense of community and belonging as they explore themes from their own experiences and perspectives. Created in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery and funded by Raheem Sterling Foundation, the Making of Me project will consist of 12 workshops and masterclasses led by a dedicated Project Manager starting Autumn 2022.

Burger King® UK partners with UK Youth to provide funding

Burger King® UK has partnered with UK Youth to provide essential funding to support the charity’s work. This follows new findings that revealed 83% of young people aged between 13 and 25 feel their mental wellbeing has been negatively impacted by the current economic climate, with one in five (19%) feeling more helpless than they did before In addition, over 64% of Britain’s youth are feeling increasingly worried about getting a job, with one in two (50%) saying there isn’t enough support available to help them get into employment, and 38% feeling concerned about their future. The partnership will provide essential funding over the next two years and support the charity’s work helping young lives by unlocking youth work as a catalyst for change.

Superdrug & Beauty Banks partner to encourage unwanted gift donations

Superdrug and Beauty Banks called on customers to donate any unused Christmas gifts in January, with the charity seeing an unprecedented uplift in use of Beauty Banks compared to the same time last year. This Christmas, Superdrug and long-term charity partner Beauty Banks launched ‘The Beauty Gift Appeal’ encouraging those that could, to donate beauty and hygiene gifts to those that need them the most. The high-street brand and charity are now calling on people to donate any spare health and beauty gifts that they received this Christmas to the appeal to help those living in hygiene poverty, as the charity expects to see higher than ever usage of their services over the coming months. Anyone wishing to donate any unused Christmas gifts to the appeal could do so by dropping any gifts or hygiene products to a ‘Beauty Spot’ donation point in their local Superdrug store, with over 100 locations across the country.

Coach & UK Youth partner on event for young people

Luxury fashion brand Coach recently worked with UK Youth to host Dream Day, an afternoon of inspiration where young people facing personal and social barriers were able to explore their dreams and learn ways to make them a reality. Presented by the Coach Foundation in partnership with the charity and specialist music college SoundSkool, the event is part of Dream It Real, the Coach Foundation’s philanthropic initiative and its mission to create opportunities and remove barriers for the next generation who have the courage to dream it real. Singer and songwriter Bree Runway and UK comedian, journalist, broadcaster, and creator Amelia Dimoldenberg toured SoapBox Islington, a youth organisation and partner of UK Youth, with Dream It Real scholars to learn about the Coach Foundation’s philanthropic work. The location hosts SoundSkool’s Dream it Real programme, an initiative inviting young people with an interest in music and the arts to take part in a fully funded programme to build the skills and confidence to empower and support their professional development.