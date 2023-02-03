Entries open for Global Good Awards 2023

The annual Global Good Awards have opened for entries – open to companies, organisations and individuals who are ‘blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership’, and recognising leaders achieving practical, real-world impact that is scalable and replicable.

A new award for Ukraine Crisis Champions has been added this year, with a minimum of 10% from entry fees for this category set to be donated to Goods for Good. Other categories include awards to honour the Global Good Company, SME, Start-up Enterprise and Individual Leader of the Year, Community Partnership, Educational Excellence, Environmental Behaviour Change, Game Changing Innovation, Best Product and Campaign of the Year and Technology for Good.

Past winners include: Y.O.U Underwear, ITV, Toybank, Refuaid, Octopus Energy, Tideway, Hubbub, CapGemini, WWF and Triodos.

This year the Global Good Awards’ organisers are changing to the way the event is run. To become more sustainable and increase the positive impact of participation, the GGA is replacing the traditional awards ceremony event with a free virtual ceremony for all entrants on 12 July, at which the winners will be announced, and attendees can learn about the other entrants and their work. This will be followed by a day of purpose-led content happening in person, which will be open to all, with discounted tickets for entrants for 2023.

Karen Sutton, founder of the Global Good Awards said:

“We have long felt that the ‘traditional’ way of running awards ceremonies wasn’t best serving the environment or our entrants, so this year we plan to run a virtual event to announce the winners in the summer – saving on travel emissions, costs and people’s time and energy. The Winners’ Showcase: What GOOD looks like in-person event later in the year will include in-depth insight sessions and round table discussions led by winners, judges and industry experts, to give everyone the opportunity to learn how to act faster and hopefully spark new collaborations to accelerate the race to Net Zero. These sessions will also be open for people to join virtually. “We hope that this new approach, along with our proven track record of recognising the great and the good, will encourage more purposeful organisations from around the world to enter this year’s awards and we look forward to seeing the entries rolling in.”

In 2018, the awards scheme was the first to be accredited as ‘Outstanding’ by the Awards Trust Mark, retaining it every year since. Its commitments to sustainability include a fully plant-based menu since 2018 and participation in the 1% for Planet and CoolEarth initiatives.