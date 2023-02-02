DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has raised over £400mn

Melanie May

Melanie May | 2 February 2023 | News

Romanian firefighters helping Ukrainians on the border with Romania called Vama siret.
The Disaster and Emergency Committee (DEC) has now raised over £400 million through its DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The appeal launched on 3 March 2022, and the amount raised makes the DEC the biggest charity donor to the Ukraine humanitarian response in the world, according to UN OCHA’s Financial Tracking Service.

The total has been revealed today (2 February), along with a report, Ukraine: You’re your Donations are Helping, showcasing the life-changing humanitarian work in Ukraine and the wider region over the past year, made possible by the generosity of the British public.   

The report is based on programmatic data and interviews from aid workers and those affected, and shows how the funds have been used by DEC charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to support vulnerable and marginalised groups such as women and children, older people, those with disabilities, ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.   

Examples include:   

 
Each chapter covers specific stories and subjects including the refugee crisis, medical aid, frontline cities, vulnerable groups, displaced people, winter, infrastructure and looking ahead to the future. Chapters also have links to films, stories and imagery. The report also covers the journey of the DEC appeal, facts and figures. It can be read here.

