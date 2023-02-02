DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has raised over £400mn Romanian firefighters helping Ukrainians on the border with Romania called Vama siret.

The Disaster and Emergency Committee (DEC) has now raised over £400 million through its DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The appeal launched on 3 March 2022, and the amount raised makes the DEC the biggest charity donor to the Ukraine humanitarian response in the world, according to UN OCHA’s Financial Tracking Service.

The total has been revealed today (2 February), along with a report, Ukraine: You’re your Donations are Helping, showcasing the life-changing humanitarian work in Ukraine and the wider region over the past year, made possible by the generosity of the British public.

The report is based on programmatic data and interviews from aid workers and those affected, and shows how the funds have been used by DEC charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to support vulnerable and marginalised groups such as women and children, older people, those with disabilities, ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

Examples include:

Projects to provide food to people in war-torn areas, including a team of volunteer cycle couriers delivering food and medicines to vulnerable people in their homes.

Working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health to deliver 75,000 life-saving trauma kits for civilian use and 34 incubators for premature babies.

Providing generators for people in bomb shelters to keep them safe and warm over winter as the targeting of Ukraine’s power grid leaves them without electricity and heating.

Programmes giving refugees and displaced people cash payments so that they can decide how best to meet their own needs.

Supporting special schools in Poland for refugee children with Ukrainian teachers, as well as 20 ‘digital learning centres’ for children and parents.

Providing mental health support to people recover from their experiences of the conflict.



Each chapter covers specific stories and subjects including the refugee crisis, medical aid, frontline cities, vulnerable groups, displaced people, winter, infrastructure and looking ahead to the future. Chapters also have links to films, stories and imagery. The report also covers the journey of the DEC appeal, facts and figures. It can be read here.