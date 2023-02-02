Contactless donations revenues increase 95% YOY at Give A Little

Melanie May

Melanie May | 2 February 2023 | News

A fundraiser wearing a Children's Cancer Trust UK t-shirt holds different cashless donation options
Image courtesy of Give A Little

Give A Little, which helps charities collect cashless donations, saw donation revenues raised through the platform increase by 95% year on year in 2022.

5,000 charities from churches and hospices to museums and fundraising led charities including Cancer Research UK and Oxfam have joined the Give A Little community since it launched in 2019 and over £14.5mn has been raised through the platform so far.

2022 in numbers:

Ben Stewart, Give A Little MD said:

“We would like to thank all the charities in the Give A Little community and our partners including CollecTin, Payaz, SumUp and Stripe for your support and dedication to helping us make Give A Little the best it can be. We are committed to developing the platform so charities can keep up with the ever changing technology driving the payments industry so they can continue to collect donations and carry out their vital work while driving down costs.”

