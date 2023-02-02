Contactless donations revenues increase 95% YOY at Give A Little Image courtesy of Give A Little

Give A Little, which helps charities collect cashless donations, saw donation revenues raised through the platform increase by 95% year on year in 2022.

5,000 charities from churches and hospices to museums and fundraising led charities including Cancer Research UK and Oxfam have joined the Give A Little community since it launched in 2019 and over £14.5mn has been raised through the platform so far.

2022 in numbers:

3,000 new charities joined the platform – a 50% increase year on year

Charities collected £8mn in cashless donations, which is 95% increase year on year.

An additional Gift Aid income of £520,500 was raised by UK charities enabling Gift Aid on their fundraising campaigns

The average donation value for charities collecting card present contactless and Chip + PIN donations was £9.69and for those collecting online donations, it was £38.47

Over 700,000 cashless donations were made through the Give A Little platform – an increase of 136% year on year

Give A Little also celebrated helping charities raise a total of £14mn since the platform’s launch in 2019, and achieving its first £1mn month in December 2022

Ben Stewart, Give A Little MD said:

“We would like to thank all the charities in the Give A Little community and our partners including CollecTin, Payaz, SumUp and Stripe for your support and dedication to helping us make Give A Little the best it can be. We are committed to developing the platform so charities can keep up with the ever changing technology driving the payments industry so they can continue to collect donations and carry out their vital work while driving down costs.”

