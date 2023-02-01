Jingle Jam opens for expressions of interest

Charities interested in being a part of Jingle Jam 2023 can now submit their expressions of interest, with a deadline of 28 February.

Since 2011, Jingle Jam has raised over £25mn for charities, focusing on supporting those working to make the world a better place for children and young adults by protecting the planet, improving health and wellbeing, and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion.

It has four main areas of focus for 2023: physical and mental health, diversity and inclusion, equality of opportunity, and protecting the planet.

Advertisement

For 2023 it will consider applications for either project funding or unrestricted/core funding, and its focus will be on understanding the impact and being able to measure the outcomes of the funding.

Jingle Jam also wants to raise awareness of videogames and their ability to do good. As such, while charities don’t have to be involved directly with videogames it will be looking for how they can align with the games industry and gamers themselves and tell that story.

Application process

To be considered for Jingle Jam 2023, charities must fill out an Expression of Interest (EOI) form by 23:59 GMT on 28 February.

Charities, we want YOU!



We've started taking Expression of Interest applications to be considered as one of our 2023 Jingle Jam charities.



To access the form, application criteria and general information please visit: https://t.co/fIn6NJNiXc pic.twitter.com/TL2yhqQng1 — Jingle Jam (@jinglejam) January 30, 2023

Those that make it to the next stage will be invited to complete an application form providing in-depth information about the charity’s work, detail the outcomes that fit Jingle Jam’s criteria and explain more about the projects and people the charity supports.

Jingle Jam will then select 8-12 charities, aiming to let them know by the end of May. More information on the application process is available on the site.

Last year’s Jingle Jam raised £3,448,292 for charities inclusing Dogs for Autism, Whale & Dolphin Conservation, Special Olympics Great Britain, and Movember.