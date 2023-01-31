Stars join Capital Sci Fi Con – 7 snippets of celebrity news CHAS Comicon. Pic: Peter Devlin

Here’s a round up of how celebrities are supporting charities – from celebrity support at Capital Sci Fi Con, which raises funds for CHAS, to Gillian Anderson and Lisa Faulkner taking up ambassador roles, and a celebrity rugby vs. football match.

We were delighted to welcome our new celebrity ambassador, @lisafaulkner1, to The Ark today. We can’t wait to work together to help more babies, children and young people who seriously unwell make the most of every day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FXFkr31Dib Advertisement — Noah's Ark Children's Hospice (@NoahsArkHospice) January 30, 2023

Lisa Faulkner joins Noah’s Ark Hospice as ambassador

Actor Lisa Faulkner has become Noah’s Ark Hospice’s latest celebrity ambassador. She recently paid a visit to The Ark. Set in a 7.5-acre nature reserve and run by specialists in paediatric palliative care, it’s been designed to meet the needs of children at different stages of their lives.

Gillian Anderson becomes War Child UK ambassador

War Child UK has appointed television, film and theatre actor Gillian Anderson as a charity ambassador. Anderson has won Primetime Emmy awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Evening Standard Theatre Award – in addition to being appointed an honorary OBE in 2016 for her services to drama. Now, she will also be lending her support and voice to raise awareness of War Child’s work in protecting, educating and standing up for the rights of children affected by conflict.

James Cosmo

James Cosmo & Bernard Hill to appear at Capital Sci-Fi Con in aid of CHAS

Veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo is to appear at this year’s Capital Sci-Fi Con which takes place in Edinburgh in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) next month. The annual event has raised more than £337,000 since 2016, with all profits going directly to the charity. This year’s event will take over the O2 Academy (formerly the Corn Exchange) on February 11 and 12. Cosmo, 75, who hails from Clydebank, is famous for his roles in Braveheart, Trainspotting as well as Game of Thrones. He will be available to meet fans on the Saturday. Bernard Hill, from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will also make his first Capital Sci-Fi Con appearance this year.

Ben & Marina Fogle

Mylene Klass & Ben Fogle among first ambassadors for Tommy’s

Marking its 30th anniversary, Tommy’s has named its first official ambassadors. Myleene Klass, Amanda Holden, Ben and Marina Fogle, Dr Ria Clarke, Elle Wright, Katie Bonful, Will Greenwood MBE and Caro Tasker have accepted the role. They join established Tommy’s Patrons Ron Dennis CBE and Sally Tennant OBE.

@sally_lindsay takes on Celebrity @Catchphrase for Demelza! 🌟



Congratulations to Sally, who appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase, winning an amazing £12,000! We are so grateful to have been your chosen charity!👏❤️



If you missed the show, catch up here: https://t.co/r5Se2zRZHi pic.twitter.com/wevwfdgt4G — Demelza Hospice Care for Children (@DemelzaHospice) January 29, 2023

Sally Lindsay wins £12k for Demelza Hospice Care for Children

Sally Lindsay has appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase, winning £12,000 for Demelza Hospice Care for Children – her chosen charity. The episode saw Jay Blades, Nicky Campbell and Sally Lindsay all try to ‘say what they see’ as they guessed well-known phrases for the chance to win a 50,000-pound jackpot at the end of January.

🚨New Player Reveal: Richard Sales🚨



We are glad to announce Tiktok sensation Richard Sales, as part of the Battle of The Balls Charity Match.⚽



When: 26th of February 2023, 3PM

Where: Tiger Turf Stadium, Gloucester

🎟️ For Tickets, follow the link below:https://t.co/MFp8NYlXKy pic.twitter.com/2qLc9vejEL — Rugby for Heroes (@Rugbyforheroes) January 30, 2023

Stars revealed for the Battle of the Balls charity match

The star players for the Rugby Heroes Battle of the Balls charity match are being unveiled and so far include Delon Armitage and TikTok star Richard Sales. The match sees Mike Tindall’s Rugby Mates & Celebrity Guests take on Tom Webb’s Gloucester Legends Football Team on 26 February, raising money for military personnel transitioning to civilian life.

Bree Runway & Amelia Dimoldenberg take part in Coach Foundation’s Dream Day

UK Youth recently helped luxury fashion brand Coach host Dream Day. Presented by the Coach Foundation in partnership with UK Youth and specialist music college SoundSkool, the event was part of Dream It Real, the Coach Foundation’s philanthropic initiative. It kicked off with singer and songwriter Bree Runway and UK comedian, journalist, broadcaster, and creator Amelia Dimoldenberg touring SoapBox Islington with Dream It Real scholars to learn about the Coach Foundation’s philanthropic work. Following activities, the young people attended a Q&A with Runway and Dimoldenberg, where the friends of Coach provided guidance to help them realise their potential and aspirations. The celebrity guests were then treated to performances by young people in the Dream it Real programme at SoundSkool.