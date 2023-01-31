Recruitment round up: New Fundraising Director for Canal & River Trust, & other appointments

A new Fundraising Director at the Canal & River Trust, and new Heads of Fundraising at the Tuberous Sclerosis Association and RABI are among this week’s movers.

Canal & River Trust appoints Maggie Gardner as Fundraising Director

The Canal & River Trust has appointed Maggie Gardner as Fundraising Director. Gardner has spent many years in fundraising, marketing and executive leadership, including 15 years as Director at Practical Action, and more recently working with global US-based charity the Freedom Fund, and in consultancy. She has also held a range of non-executive / trustee positions including at the New Economics Foundation, and the University of Northampton.

RABI appoints Paul Pirie as Head of Fundraising

RABI has announced the appointment of Paul Pirie as Head of Fundraising. Pirie brings over thirty years of director-level experience in national fundraising, PR and business development to the charity. In his most recent roles, including a 21-year tenure at The Salvation Army, he has focused on providing strategic support to communities, a motivating factor which drew him to the role at RABI.

New Head of Fundraising for Tuberous Sclerosis Association

Jan Burns has joined the Tuberous Sclerosis Association as its new Head of Fundraising.

New Head of Fundraising for Tuberous Sclerosis Association

Jan Burns has joined the Tuberous Sclerosis Association as its new Head of Fundraising. Burns takes over the role following a wide range of fundraising and financial roles. She spent the early part of her career working in the financial services industry. A life changing event took her on a journey into the world of fundraising, where she has worked for a children’s hospice charity, an adult care charity and a charity that supports disabled children and their families. Privately Burns has also raised over £130,000 for various charities.

Mark Anderson joins Skilz as CEO

Arbroath based charity Skilz has appointed Mark Anderson as its new CEO. Anderson spent his youth in the town, first signed with Dundee FC then training and playing professionally for Arbroath Football Club as a Skill Seeker trainee. He spent a year with Montrose FC before moving on to play semi-professionally until retiring at 24 due to injuries. After that, he became the youth academy coach at Arbroath FC. Outside of football, Anderson began at Dundee City Council, helping disengaged youth through alternative learning settings. After working as a Supervisor for Childline / NSPCC, he worked for Rossie Young People’s Trust for the next 12 years in a number of roles including Learning & Development Manager. He also worked as Community Manager for North Scotland at Shelter Scotland before joining Skilz as an employee. Anderson served as a trustee for Skilz for five years before being promoted to CEO.

RNLI appoints new Chair Janet Legrand

The RNLI has appointed Janet Legrand KC (Hon) as its new Chair. Legrand, who has had an extensive legal career and performed the role of Chair for numerous other not-for-profit organisations, started her role with the RNLI on 26 January. She takes over from Janet Cooper OBE who has been Acting Chair for the past six months. Legrand’s 40-year legal career has included senior roles at law firm DLA Piper, serving for 20 years on the firm’s Partnership Board, and being appointed Queen’s Counsel Honoris Causa in 2018. Outside of her legal career, Legrand is Senior Lay Member of Court at The University of Edinburgh and a member of the Board of Advance HE and of the Advisory Board of IntoUniversity. She has recently come to the end of her term as Chair of the Trustee Board of The Children’s Society.

New CEO for Step One

Devon based charity Step One has announced Ben Greaves as its new CEO.







New CEO for Step One

Devon based charity Step One has announced Ben Greaves as its new CEO. Greaves brings 20 years’ experience from various leadership roles in the British Army, recently leading a team of 500 people across 6 sites in the UK and in 12 countries globally as a Commanding Officer. He left the Army in 2020 and gained commercial experience at J.P. Morgan as well as charity experience as a trustee of a local mental health charity. Greaves joined this January.

Dundee Charity Announces New CEO









Dundee Carers Centre announces Neil Campbell as CEO

Dundee Carers Centre has appointed Neil Campbell as its new Chief Executive Officer. Campbell brings over 12 years’ experience of charity leadership and community development. He joins the organisation having worked in the Church of Scotland since 2021, where he served as the Presbytery of Fife’s Director of Mission. He played a key role in the development of its Presbytery Mission Plan, the Presbytery’s vision and strategy for the next five years. Before joining Fife Presbytery, he worked in the East End of Dundee as Executive Director with Rocksolid, a community-based charity he founded in 2013 which is based at Douglas & Mid Craigie Church of Scotland.

The Funding Network appoints new Chair Kawika Solidum

The Funding Network has appointed Kawika Solidum as its Chair. Solidum will lead the board of trustees for the 20-year old charity, which nurtures a membership network and links everyday donors to charitable causes and social entrepreneurs through live crowdfunding. Solidum, an experienced charity CEO and trustee for The Funding Network since 2018, is currently Head of Region (North West) for the CSJ Foundation, a policy thinktank philanthropy arm, and previously worked for Impetus and London Youth. He succeeds Samuel Lush, who has been Chair since 2017 and who will remain on the board until his term ends in June.