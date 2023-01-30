Grant scheme for young people’s adventures reopens, plus more funding news & opportunities

Here is some more funding news and opportunities to kick off the week, from Pawprint Trust’s grants for young people’s adventuring, to funding for charities supporting young women’s mental health from the Pilgrim Trust.

Pawprint Trust reopens annual grant scheme for young people’s adventures

Pawprint Trust has reopened its annual grant scheme, allowing young people from all across the UK to enter and kick-start their own adventures in 2023.

Pioneered by Pawprint Family and with a particular focus on increasing involvement in activities and participation in youth projects, Pawprint Trust provides young people with the chance to receive monetary grants that bring them one step close to embarking on adventures of a lifetime. Beneficiaries from previous years have put their grants towards a range of feats, including an expedition to Malawi to build a community centre for a local village, a World Challenge to Borneo, and an Antarctic exploration trip.

Pawprint Family was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Jamie Russell in 2016 with the aim of ‘showcasing #AdventureForAll’. Through its badges, tales, and trails, Pawprint Family offers thousands of free activity ideas and resources, location-based treasure hunts, and collectible badges.

The deadline for applications is 31 March 2023 and anyone aged between 11-25 (inclusive), and a resident in the UK, is eligible.

Over £980,000 awarded to young women’s mental health charities by the Pilgrim Trust

The Pilgrim Trust has awarded £980,239 to 11 charities from its Young Women’s Mental Health programme across the North East and North West of England.

The Pilgrim Trust has committed £5 million in funding over five years (2021-2026) to help improve the mental health of young women (16-25) across the UK. Its three-year grants of up to £90,000 go to organisations that increase young women’s access to high quality, age and gender specific mental health services. All grantees join a facilitated cohort to learn and share models of good practice. The evaluation of the programme is supported by the Centre for Mental Health.

The 11 organisations include youth charities, women’s centres, art and creative charities, refugee charities and mental health charities, such as SICK! Productions in Manchester and New Beginnings North. All are committed to serving the needs of the young women in their area through tailored, high-quality support, which is co-designed with the young women they work with.

Several grants will extend or build upon current services, enabling grantees to increase their support for young women; for example, employing specific members of staff or deploying more resources to better engage with young women. Another set of grantees are building new programmes to better meet the needs of the young women they work with – often a combination of counselling and well-being activities like yoga, group support and art.

Organisations interested in the Young Women’s Mental Health programme can sign up to be notified when the next round opens, or follow the Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter for announcements. The Pilgrim Trust plans to announce the timeline for 2023 in February.

Wesleyan Foundation unlocks £100,000 for charities

The Wesleyan Foundation plans to donate more than £100,000 to charities as part of its Winter of Giving fund.

The fund is being shared among 48 charities and community groups, each receiving £2,200 to help with their essential work in communities across the UK. The charities and community groups that received funding were selected by Wesleyan colleagues.

The Winter of Giving fund was set up in response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis to help support organisations that play a vital role working to address issues around health and wellbeing, education, equality and sustainability.

One organisation that will get a boost is Whizz-Kidz. The charity will use the funding to help young people to access the mobility equipment they need to live as independently as possible.

Funding is still available and community groups and charities can find out more about funding available via the Wesleyan Foundation here.

Launched in 2017, the Foundation has so far donated £4.3 million and supported more than 100,000 people via 500 different charities, community groups and social enterprises.

National Emergencies Trust partners with Friends, Families and Travellers

Friends, Families and Travellers, which supports Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities across the UK, has become the newest member of the National Emergencies Trust’s National Charitable Partners programme, which aims to ensure that when domestic disasters arise, no-one is left behind.

The new partnership will ensure that the National Emergencies Trust has the best insight into, and can offer highly specialised support to, survivors from Gypsy and Traveller communities and their loved ones, in the event of a UK emergency.

During domestic disasters, that support could range from the provision of a national helpline service through to onward grant-making to local charities and individuals affected where the need arises.

Friends, Families and Travellers joins the Trust’s other National Charitable Partners including British Red Cross, Cruse Bereavement Support, Mind and Victim Support. Where needs cannot be met at a local level during disasters, the Partners can act fast to ensure that survivors receive the very best care.

Sarah Mann, Director of Friends, Families and Travellers said:

“It is crucial that the needs of those from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities are not forgotten during domestic emergencies. We are pleased to have partnered with the National Emergencies Trust as part of their National Charitable Partners programme, and welcome the inclusion that this brings to some of the country’s most vulnerable families.”

The Trust’s National Charitable Partners programme will broaden its membership in the coming year. It will continue to learn from participants to ensure the programme is as accessible as possible to organisations that can make a difference to survivors’ lives. It complements the Trust’s partnership with UKCF and its network of 47 community foundations, which provides urgent support at a local level during emergencies.

Hymans Robertson Foundation reaches £1mn distributed

Over £1million of grants to charitable causes has now been distributed by The Hymans Robertson Foundation since it was first established in 2016.

The Hymans Robertson Foundation has a 10-year strategic ambition to distribute £2million through charitable giving by 2026. It works to make a difference to the lives of people and communities in the UK facing disadvantage, with particular focus on helping to secure betterfinancial futures for disadvantaged young people by supporting the delivery of financial capability and employability skills training via strategic charity partnerships.

The foundation’s bursary is a key element of its mission to improve the financial futures of disadvantaged young people. In 2021/22, bursary grants were distributed via charity and community-based partners to support young people aged 16 to 25 to remain in, or move into, education, training, volunteering or employment. A total of 266 young people across Scotland, North-East England, the Midlands and in London were directly supported through this scheme in 2021/22.

The bursary is managed directly by the foundation’s partners who have direct relationships with young people they support, and the Foundation cannot manage direct requests for this funding.

National Lottery Heritage Fund awards 35 grants as part of pilot scheme

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is awarding 35 grants totaling £843,000, as part of a new Heritage Innovation Fund pilot scheme. Grants have been awarded to pioneering local projects across the UK, supporting their ideas for making the heritage sector’s workforce more robust, sustainable, inclusive and fit for the future.

The grant awards are being distributed by the Heritage Fund’s delivery partner, The Young Foundation. The awards range up to a maximum of £25,000 each, providing financial support to each project, covering the cost of participants’ time and activities during the initial six-month ‘Explore’ phase of this pilot scheme.

The Heritage Innovation Fund initiative has been developed in response to the Heritage Fund’s 2022 UK Heritage Pulse survey, which found that 54% of respondents wanted greater support to help them innovate and test new approaches.

All 35 projects in receipt of Heritage Innovation Fund grant awards are currently at the early ideas stage and are focused on developing potential solutions for testing in practice. The Young Foundation is on hand to provide each grantee with the necessary expertise required to help them develop their ideas and skills by providing them with a structured package of support.

The Heritage Innovation Fund pilot scheme launched last July and is no longer open for applications.

Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund year 3 grant recipients announced

Foundation for Future London has announced the latest round of grant recipients for the third year of the Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund, a £10 million five-year creative programme, launched in 2021 with founding partner retailer Westfield Stratford City.

Foundation for Future London is a major funder, fundraiser and creative placemaker for the East London communities surrounding the new East Bank cultural quarter being developed on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The grant, which was developed to create opportunities for local communities, will deliver more than £600,000 worth of funding for projects in the local community.

The creative employment programme based in Stratford, London, will help create nearly 500 new jobs as part of its funding of 37 projects addressing locally sourced upskilling solutions.

The projects include a women-led textiles cooperative, a start-up accelerator and a free creative programme for East London schoolchildren. As well as creative careers and film employability training, mentoring for young people and a yearly print prize that will engage over 500 young people to use their creativity to produce an “ecological renaissance”.

Now in its third year, the open-access Fund has already awarded a total of£2,011,194 to 133 projects.

Year 4 of Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund will open for applications in 2023. More information about Year 3 grantees and the Capacity Building Programme is available here.