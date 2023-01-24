Five tweets for fundraisers for 24 January 2023 Photo by Dominik Lange on Unsplash

A bold move to educate the world as to why charities are shackled (and shackle themselves) and could achieve far more, digital fundraising advice and resources in one thread, the cockroach returns and more.

Your latest update of a highly partial curation of useful tweets for fundraisers.

1. Uncharitable – the movie

Dan Pallotta has turned his 2010 book ‘Uncharitable‘ into a documentary, and it will be premiered in New York in March. It’s part of his global effort “to liberate the nonprofit sector’s true power”.

It will be available via streaming in May.

Five years in the making. Announcing, “Uncharitable,” a documentary movie to liberate the nonprofit sector's true power. Premiers in NY at Lincoln Center 3-28, in L.A. at the Director's Guild 3-30. In select theaters in April. Streaming in May. Trailer: https://t.co/ECe9iaBBDE — danpallotta (@danpallotta) January 23, 2023

2. Golden thread of digital fundraising resources

Emily Casson has produced a very useful thread of resources to help fundraisers looking to start or expand their digital fundraising.

Lots of charities starting or growing their digital fundraising so far this year (yey! 🙌) and asking about support.



So here is a thread 🧵 on where I normally signpost people to (please add your own): — Emily Casson 👩🏻‍💻 (@EmilyCasson) January 16, 2023

3. (Don’t) be my Valentine

The idea isn’t new but it is funny, and continues to delight fundraisers and some donors.

I think this is one of the most creative fundraising ideas I've seen in a long time. It speaks so well to a GenZ/Millennial audience and who doesn't love throwing a bit of petty shade while saving the planet https://t.co/A7PcX4HlMD — Rach (@RachHend) January 20, 2023

We featured the cockroach Valentine idea in 2015. If you like that, you might like Bristol Animal Rescue Centre’s equivalent turning animal poo into pounds. And we’ve got even more on offensive fundraising for Valentine’s to share.



A cockroach, by the way, featured in a prominent advert by Barnardo’s in 2003, but there was no humour involved, and it made a big impact.

4. When you have to ask

Asking is at the heart of fundraising. Many more people, of course, are currently having to learn how to ask – for themselves.

"I hate having to ask people for money, but I don’t know what else to do."



"We can’t afford to have the heating on."



Some of the things people are writing on @gofundme pages this Christmas.



A stark read on Boxing Day, but an important reality check: 🧵https://t.co/cELCwJkjYH — Sian Elvin (@SianElvin) December 26, 2022

5. Testing ChatGPT

Some fundraisers were very quick off the mark to test the fundraising opportunities offered by OpenAI’s new ChatGPT. Here for the record is a test by Nick Scott at MSF, shared eight days after ChatGPT became available.

Explore the thread and you’ll see the prompt he used. ‘Prompt’ is going to be a big word this year for many fundraisers and fundraising conference organisers, and no doubt one that will also rapidly fade in usage – arguably because, like ‘digital’, it will be a given element of day to day work by many fundraisers.