Special Big Lunch & Big Help Out announced for King’s coronation weekend

The King’s coronation weekend will see a Coronation Big Lunch, and volunteering event The Big Help Out take place as part of the festivities.

Buckingham Palace has just released further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6 and Monday 8 May.

Coronation Big Lunch

The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country on Sunday 7 May.

The Coronation Big Lunch will be overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Eden Project came up with the idea of the Big Lunch, which is funded by The National Lottery and brings millions of people together annually to boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes. Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

Buckingham Palace expects thousands of Coronation Big Lunch events to take place across the country. Free downloadable resources will be made available online by the Big Lunch team at CoronationBigLunch.com, to help people and communities start their Coronation Big Lunch planning.

👑 Communities across the UK will be encouraged to come together to celebrate the Coronation with events including Big Lunches, volunteering days and a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle which will be open to a public ballot. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 21, 2023

The Big Help Out

On Monday 8 May, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join work going on in their local areas.

This is being organised by The Together Coalition and a range of partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.

Following the Coronation itself, the first event to take place will be the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. This will be attended by a public audience including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s charity affiliations. There will also be a national ballot held by the BBC, with several thousand members of the public to be selected to receive a pair of free tickets.

The Coronation Service itself will take place on the morning of Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.