Raleigh International returns under private ownership Raleigh International in Costa Rica

Raleigh International is relaunching under new ownership, having been acquired by The Impact Travel Group.

Previously trading as Raleigh International Trust, the organisation was hit by the pandemic’s impact on global travel as well as reduced funding and foreign aid. It went into voluntary liquidation in May 2022, when it announced immediate closure.

Now operating as Raleigh International, the organisation which specialises in international volunteering experiences for 17-24 year olds, has been acquired by the Impact Travel Group (ITG). ITG is an alliance of nine education and experiential brands, including African Impact and Roots Internships that offer travel experiences with cultural and environmental impact.

Advertisement

With the backing of ITG, Raleigh International is relaunching with a new expedition to South Africa. The first expedition will take place in June 2023 and see community, climate and conservation projects undertaken in the Greater Kruger area which lies between Mozambique, Eswatini and the Kruger National Park. In addition, Raleigh International is also running expeditions to Costa Rica, again starting in June.

Volunteers who had registered while under the previous ownership Raleigh International Trust but were unable to complete their expedition due to the organisation going into liquidation, will be contacted by the new owners to be offered a discounted ITG expedition.

Greg Bows, ITG Managing Director

Greg Bows, Impact Travel Group Managing Director, said:

“It’s tremendously exciting to be bringing back Raleigh International, an organisation that means such a lot to so many people and has had such a positive impact on the world. “We are committed to continuing this legacy and look forward to launching a new cohort of dedicated young people on the expedition of a lifetime in Costa Rica or our new destination, South Africa, in 2023.”

During more than 600 expeditions in 50 countries, Raleigh International volunteers have planted over 900,000 trees to help combat climate change, rehabilitated more than 65km of trails and conservation infrastructure, and given more than 100,000 people long-lasting access to safe and accessible hygiene facilities and access to toilets, handwashing and drinking water.

Young people can join a Raleigh Expedition for six, seven or 10 weeks, work on environmental and community projects, and take part in a leadership adventure trek. Older adults looking for a career break or a post-retirement adventure can also get involved in Raleigh International’s work by volunteering to manage and guide young people in specific roles.