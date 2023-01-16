Legacy Futures launches bursary scheme

Legacy Futures has set up the Legacy Futures Bursary Awards, which aim to identify and invest in future talent, offering charities looking to increase the impact of their legacy fundraising through a mix of training, mentoring, workshops and other support.

The move follows the group’s 2020 launch of the Legacy Futures Awards, which rewarded and recognised those working in the legacy and in-memory sector. For this year, Legacy Futures has refined its awards into a forward-looking programme of bursaries with a focus on developing the people who support and grow the impact of the legacy sector.

This year, there are three Legacy Futures Bursary Awards:

1. The Crispin Ellison Bursary – furthering professional development in legacy administration. This is an individual award for two winners showing excellence in legacy administration, and will offer training from the Institute of Legacy Management worth £1000.

2. The Future Leader Bursary – a mentoring pathway for those new to legacy or in-memory roles for three winners, who will each receive a 6-month mentoring programme with the Legacy Futures team.

3. The International Bursary – supporting organisations outside the UK who want to grow through legacy giving. Awarded to one organisation outside of the UK, which will receive a design thinking workshop with the Legacy Futures team to help them develop and innovate best practice.

Ashley Rowthorn, CEO of Legacy Futures, said:

“We believe in the power of legacies and want to see more charities achieve their legacy giving potential. We felt that there was no better way to achieve this than by investing in the people who will be taking our sector forward. We’re delighted to be launching three new bursary award categories for 2023, and look forward to seeing the applications.”

The judges are Matthew Lagden, Chief Executive of Institute of Legacy Management; Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity; and Elly Lont of Legacy Giving EU, together with three winners of the Legacy Futures Awards 2022.